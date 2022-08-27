Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Eintracht Frankfurt take on Werder Bremen on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Werder Bremen are currently in ninth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The hosts stunned Borussia Dortmund with a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Koln last week and will need to step up in this fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt @eintracht_eng



"I'm expecting a high-intensity match. We're going to Bremen with confidence and the clear aim of getting three points."



#SGE #SVWSGE 🎙Oliver Glasner's pre-match presser:"I'm expecting a high-intensity match. We're going to Bremen with confidence and the clear aim of getting three points." 🎙Oliver Glasner's pre-match presser: "I'm expecting a high-intensity match. We're going to Bremen with confidence and the clear aim of getting three points."#SGE #SVWSGE https://t.co/DoiIzkETp5

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

Werder Bremen have a slight edge over Eintracht Frankfurt and have won 15 out of the 37 matches that have been played between the two teams. Eintracht Frankfurt have managed 13 victories against Werder Bremen and can trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Werder Bremen. Eintracht Frankfurt were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Werder Bremen form guide in the Bundesliga: W-D-D

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide in the Bundesliga: D-D-L

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Werder Bremen have a point to prove

Werder Bremen

Jean-Manuel Mbom is injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Eren Dinkci and Dikeni-Rafid Salifou are carrying knocks at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Jean-Manuel Mbom

Doubtful: Eren Dinkci, Dikeni-Rafid Salifou

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt have a point to prove

Eintracht Frankfurt

Aurelio Buta, Almamy Toure, and Jerome Onguene are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Sebastian Rode has made progress with his recovery and will be available for selection.

Injured: Aurelio Buta, Jerome Onguene, Almamy Toure

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

Werder Bremen Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jiri Pavlenka; Marco Friedl, Milos Veljkovic, Amos Pieper, Mitchell Weiser; Christian Gross, Jens Stage, Anthony Jung, Leonardo Bittencourt; Niclas Fullkrug, Marvin Ducksch

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kevin Trapp; Evan Ndicka, Tuta, Makoto Hasebe; Luca Pellegrini, Ansgar Knauff, Sebastian Rode, Djibril Sow; Mario Gotze, Jesper Lindstrom, Randal Kolo Muani

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt are yet to hit their stride this season and have struggled to recover from their thrashing against Bayern Munich on their first day of the season. The likes of Mario Gotze and Sebastian Rode have plenty of Bundesliga experience and will need to step up this weekend.

Werder Bremen can pack a punch on their day and will take plenty of heart from their stunning comeback last week. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi