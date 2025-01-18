Werder Bremen vs FC Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th January 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as FC Augsburg lock horns with Werder Bremen in an important encounter at the Weserstadion on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will be determined to win this game.

Werder Bremen vs FC Augsburg Preview

Werder Bremen are in ninth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The hosts were held to a 3-3 draw by TSG Hoffenheim in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

FC Augsburg, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table and have not been at their best over the past year. The away side eased past Union Berlin by a 2-0 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Werder Bremen vs FC Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

FC Augsburg have a slight edge over Werder Bremen and have won 12 out of the last 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Werder Bremen's 11 victories.

Since the start of the 2023-24 season, Werder Bremen have picked up seven points against FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga - they have a better such record only against FSV Mainz in the competition.

Werder Bremen have picked up 26 points from their first 17 matches in the Bundesliga this season - their best such tally at this stage of a league campaign in 13 years.

Werder Bremen have remained unbeaten in their last five matches at home in the Bundesliga - their longest such run in the competition since the 2018-19 season.

Werder Bremen vs FC Augsburg Prediction

Werder Bremen have stepped up to the plate this season and have an impressive home record so far this season. The hosts can pack a punch on their day and have a good squad at their disposal.

FC Augsburg have been in poor form this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this clash. Werder Bremen are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 2-1 FC Augsburg

Werder Bremen vs FC Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Werder Bremen to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FC Augsburg to score first - Yes

