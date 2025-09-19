Werder Bremen vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2025

Werder Bremen play host to Freiburg at the Weserstadion in round four of the German Bundesliga on Saturday. Horst Steffen’s men will aim to get one over the visitors this weekend, having lost both home and away meetings between the two teams in the league last season.

Werder Bremen turned in an outstanding team display last Sunday when they cruised to a 4-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia Park.

Before that, Steffen’s side fought back from two goals down to salvage a thrilling 3-3 draw against Bayer Leverkusen on August 30, a result which saw their five-game losing streak across all competitions come to an end.

Next up for Werder Bremen is the challenge of an opposing side who are unbeaten in eight of their last 10 meetings, picking up five wins and three draws since November 2019.

Elsewhere, Freiburg turned in a fine show of fighting spirit last time out when they netted three goals in the final nine minutes to snatch a 3-1 comeback victory over Stuttgart at Europa Park Stadion.

This followed a 4-2 friendly victory over Swiss outfit FC Luzern on September 5, which saw their run of two back-to-back defeats come to an end.

Freiburg have picked up three points from the first nine available to sit 13th in the Bundesliga standings, one point and four places behind this weekend’s hosts.

Werder Bremen vs Freiburg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 22 wins from the last 43 meetings between the sides, Werder Bremen boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Freiburg have picked up 12 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Werder Bremen are unbeaten in their last five Bundesliga home games, picking up two wins and three draws since March’s 4-2 defeat against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Freiburg have lost just one of their most recent eight away matches in the league while claiming five wins and two draws since the start of February.

Werder Bremen vs Freiburg Prediction

Werder Bremen and Freiburg picked up impressive victories last time out and will head into the weekend in high spirits as they look to put together a solid run of form.

Freiburg won both home and away meetings between the two teams last season, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets, but we predict Werder Bremen will do just enough to secure all three points in this one.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 2-1 Freiburg

Werder Bremen vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Werder Bremen to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Freiburg’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in nine of the last 10 meetings between the two teams)

