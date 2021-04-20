Create
Werder Bremen vs FSV Mainz prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

1. FSV Mainz 05 v SV Werder Bremen - Bundesliga
Preview

Bundesliga 2020-21 action continues with Werder Bremen taking on FSV Mainz 05 at the Weser Stadium on Wednesday.

Both teams are precariously placed in the bottom half of the Bundesliga standings, with the danger of relegation looming over them. Werder Bremen have 30 points from 29 games, while Mainz 05 have played a game fewer and managed 28 points.

Die Werderaner have lost their last five fixtures, conceding four goals each in their last two matches against top clubs RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund.

Die Nullfünfer have enjoyed better form in their recent games, winning three and drawing two of their last five encounters.

Werder Bremen vs Mainz Head-to-Head

Werder Bremen and Mainz have played 29 games between them so far. Werder Bremen have won 14 of those and six matches have ended in draws. Mainz have won nine games against Wednesday's rivals.

In the last meeting between the two Bundesliga sides, Eren Dinkci's 90th-minute goal settled the tie, earning Werder Bremen a 1-0 victory at the Opel Arena.

Werder Bremen Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Mainz Form Guide: W-W-D-D-W

Werder Bremen vs Mainz Team News

Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen will be without the services of Nick Woltemade, who is undergoing rehabilitation for a ruptured lateral collateral ligament. Omer Toprak is unavailable for selection due to a torn muscle while Luca Plogmann is out with a patella rupture.

Christian Gross will miss the game due to a suspension.

Injured: Nick Woltemade, Omer Toprak, and Luca Plogmann

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Christian Gross

FSV Mainz

Centre-back Luca Kilian is out with a hamstring problem and is expected to resume training in May. Mainz have no other injury concerns.

Injured: Luca Kilian

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Werder Bremen vs Mainz Predicted XIs

Werder Bremen Predicted XI (5-3-2): Jiri Pavlenka; Milos Veljkovic, Niklas Moisander, Marco Friedl; Theodor Gebre Selassie, Maximilan Eggestein, Kevin Mohwald, Ludwig Augustinsson; Romano Schmid; Milot Rashica, Josh Sargent

Mainz Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Robin Zentner; Jeremiah St Juste, Stefan Bell, Moussa Niakhate; Danny Da Costa, Leandro Barreiro, Dominik Kohr, Phillip Mwene; Jonathan Burkardt, Jean-Paul Boetius; Karim Onisiwo

Werder Bremen vs Mainz Prediction

FSV Mainz have been the more convincing side if recent games are to be taken into account. They will be favored to win this tie at the expense of Werder Bremen.

Mainz’s upturn under coach Bo Svensson has been remarkable, and he will expect his side to pick up all three points on Wednesday.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 0-1 FSV Mainz

