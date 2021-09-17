Werder Bremen vs Hamburg prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Werder Bremen will lock horns with Hamburg on matchday seven of the 2. Bundesliga on Saturday.

Werder Bremen are third in the 2. Bundesliga standings with 11 points from six matches played. They have registered a record of three wins, two draws and a loss so far.

Bremen played their last game against Ingolstadt, winning the contest 3-0. Nico Antoniesch, Mitchell Weiser and Marvin Ducksch got their names on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Meanwhile, Hamburg are coming off a 2-1 win against SV Sandhausen. David Kinsombi opened the scoring late in the second half, but that strike was canceled out by an 87th-minute Janik Bachmann goal. However, Hamburg had the last laugh, as Moritz Heyer scored the winner with virtually the last kick of the match.

Werder Bremen vs Hamburg Head-to-Head

Werder Bremen and Hamburg have played 42 games against each other so far. Bremen have won 21 matches, while Hamburg prevailed on 12 occasions. Nine matches have ended in draws.

Werder Bremen form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-W

Hamburg form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-L-D

Werder Bremen vs Hamburg Team News

Werder Bremen

Leonardo Bittencourt is out with a medial collateral ligament injury, while Felix Agu, Erik Dincki andOscar Schonfelder have been sidelined with muscle problems.

Injured: Leonardo Bittencourt, Felix Agu, Erik Dincki, and Oscar Schonfelder

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hamburg

Stephan Ambrosius will not be available due to a cruciate ligament rupture, while Josha Vagnoman remains out with a torn tendon. Tom Mickel continues to recover from acromioclavicular separation.

Injured: Stephan Ambrosius, Josha Vagnoman, and Tom Mickel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Werder Bremen vs Hamburg Predicted XI

Werder Bremen predicted XI (4-3-3): Michael Zetterer; Omer Toprak, Anthony Jung, Milos Veljkovic, Marco Friedl; Christian Gross, Nicolai Rapp, Niklas Schmidt; Romano Schmid, Niclas Fullkrug, Ducksch.

Hamburg predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Fernandes; Tim Leibold, Sebastian Schonlau, Jonas David, Jan Gyamerah; Moritz Heyer, Jonas Meffert, Ludovit Reis; Sonny Kittel, Bakery Jatta, Robert Glatzel.

Werder Bremen vs Hamburg Prediction

Werder Bremen's push for promotion to the top flight continues and they should be able to add three more points to their tally, as Hamburg are expected to offer little resistance on Saturday. Bremen's offense has been firing on all cylinders, and Hamburg have a tough task on their hands.

We predict that Werder Bremen will win this fixture comfortably.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 2-0 Hamburg

