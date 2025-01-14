Werder Bremen vs Heidenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | January 15th 2025

The German Bundesliga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Werder Bremen and Heidenheim lock horns at the Weserstadion on Wednesday. Ole Werner’s side have lost their last three games against the visitors and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Werder Bremen failed to find their feet last Sunday when they suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena. This followed a 3-2 friendly loss against Eredivisie outfit FC Twente on January 5, a result which saw their four-game winning streak across all competitions come to an end.

Werder Bremen have picked up 25 points from their 16 Bundesliga games to sit 10th in the league standings, level on points with ninth-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Elsewhere, Heidenheim secured their first win of the year at the weekend when they edged out Union Berlin 2-0 at the Voith-Arena. Before that, Frank Schmidt’s men were on a nine-game winless run in all competitions, losing eight and claiming one draw since the second week of November.

With 13 points from 16 matches, Heidenheim are currently 16th in the Bundesliga table, only above fellow strugglers Bochum and Holstein Kiel, but could move level with 12th-placed Union Berlin with all three points on Wednesday.

Werder Bremen vs Heidenheim Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last eight meetings between the sides, Heidenheim boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Werder Bremen have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Heidenheim have won their last three games against Werner's men, scoring eight goals and conceding four since a 3-0 defeat in October 2021.

Werder Bremen are unbeaten in their last five competitive home games, picking up three wins and two draws since October’s 1-0 loss against Freiburg.

Werder Bremen vs Heidenheim Prediction

Buoyed by their victory over Union Berlin, Heidenheim will head into Wednesday with confidence as they look to pull clear of the danger zone.

However, Werner’s men are unbeaten in their last four home matches and we are backing them to see off the visitors, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 2-1 Heidenheim

Werder Bremen vs Heidenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Werder Bremen to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of their most recent five encounters)

