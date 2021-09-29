Werder Bremen vs Heidenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22 

Werder Bremen will host Heidenheim at Weserstadion for a matchday nine fixture in the 2. Bundesliga on Friday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-0 thrashing away to Dynamo Dresden on Sunday. Christoph Daferner inspired the rout with a brace for his side.

Heidenheim secured a 2-1 home victory over Darmstadt two days earlier. Tobias Mohr and Stefan Schimmer scored in either half to guide their side to all three points in a game that also saw the hosts miss a penalty.

That victory saw the Baden-Württemberg outfit climb to third in the table with 15 points garnered from eight matches. Werder Bremen are in 11th place on eight points.

Werder Bremen vs Heidenheim Head-to-Head

Both sides have one win apiece from their last four games against one another while two matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Both of those draws came in their most recent meeting, the 2019-20 Bundesliga relegation playoff final. A goalless first leg was followed by a 2-2 draw in Heidenheim that saw Werder Bremen retain their top-flight status by virtue of away goals.

Die Werderaner were relegated a season later after 40 uninterrupted years in the top-flight and they have found the going tough in the 2. Bundesliga. The hosts have won just three of their eight league matches to date.

Heidenheim are looking to build on from their disappointing eighth-placed finish last term and are on course for promotion, having lost just one of their eight games.

Werder Bremen form guide: L-L-W-W-D

Heidenheim form guide: W-W-W-L-D

Werder Bremen vs Heidenheim Team News

Werder Bremen

The home side have several players currently sidelined with fitness issues. Christian Gross (knee), Omer Toprak (calf), Leonardo Bittencourt (MCL) and Thore Jacobsen (ACL) are all unavailable for selection.

Felix Agu has returned to training from the calf injury he suffered.

Injuries: Thore Jacobsen, Christian Gross, Omer Toprak, Leonardo Bittencourt

Suspension: None

Heidenheim

Gianni Mollo and Konstantin Kerschbaumer have been ruled out with ACL and muscle injuries respectively while Tim Siersleben is out with a fever. There are no suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: Konstantin Kerschbaume, Gianni Mollo

Fever: Tim Siersleben

Suspension: None

Werder Bremen vs Heidenheim Predicted XI

Werder Bremen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Michael Zetterer (GK); Anthony Jung, Lars Lukas Mai, Milos Veljkovic, Mitchell Weiser; Nicolai Rapp, Jean-Manuel Mbom, Niklas Schmidt; Abdenego Nankishi, Marvin Ducksch, Romano Schmid

Heidenheim Predicted XI (4-5-1): Kevin Muller (GK); Norman Theuerkauf (GK); Oliver Husing, Patrick Mainka, Marnon Busch; Tobias Mohr, Christian Kuhlwetter, Jan Schoppner, Denis Thomalla, Maurice Malone; Tim Kleindienst

Werder Bremen vs Heidenheim Prediction

Heidenheim are flying high at the moment and will be looking to make it four wins on the bounce. It will, however, not come easy against a Bremen side that still have enough quality to regain promotion despite their current struggles.

Home advantage could also count in their favor and both sides are likely to go all out for the win. Ultimately, we are predicting a share of the spoils with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-1 Heidenheim

