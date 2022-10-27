Werder Bremen vs Hertha Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28, 2022

In matchday 12 of the Bundesliga this weekend, Werder Bremen will invite Hertha Berlin to the Weserstadion on Friday (October 28).

The hosts have lost their last two games, failing to score in both. Across competitions, their losing run now stretches to three games after falling to a 5-4 defeat on penalties on Wednesday in the DFB-Pokal second round to Paderborn.

Hertha, meanwhile, returned to winning ways after five games. Second-half goals from Lucas Tousart and Wilfried Kanga helped them to a 2-1 win over Schalke on Sunday.

The visitors have just two wins this season and are struggling in the middle of the standings. Werder have 15 points and are in 11th, while Hertha have 11 points and are in 13th in the points table.

Werder Bremen vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 86 times across competitions. This will be the first meeting since the 2020-21 season, as Werder were relegated last season.

Werder have 44 wins against their eastern rivals, who have won 21 times. The spoils have been shared 21 times, including thrice in their last five meetings.

No team in the top flight have played more draws (5) than Hertha this season. Only Stuttgart and Schalke have won fewer games (1) than Hertha (2).

Three of Werder's last five games across competitions have seen more than 2.5 goals, while the same holds true for three of Hertha's last five games.

Hertha have just one win in their last 13 games at Bremen. They won 4-1 win on their last trip to Bremen in 2020.

Werder and Hertha have endured identical results in home and away games in the league this term, with three defeats, a win, and a draw in five games.

Werder Bremen vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

Werder have failed to score in two of their five home games this term but have scored ten times in three games. They have scored and conceded ten times in five Bundesliga games at home this season.

Hertha Berlin @HerthaBSC_EN



🏋️ Jessic Ngankam

Márton Dárdai

Kélian Nsona



#HaHoHe The following players are confirmed to be unavailable for #SVWBSC 🏋️ Jessic NgankamMárton DárdaiKélian Nsona The following players are confirmed to be unavailable for #SVWBSC:🏋️ Jessic Ngankam🚑 Márton Dárdai🚑 Kélian Nsona#HaHoHe https://t.co/k5FYLXx9kc

Hertha, meanwhile, have just two wins this season and might struggle again. Six of their 14 goals this season have come on their travels, while they have conceded eight of their 16 goals away.

With Hertha winning just once in their last 13 games at Bremen, the hosts should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 2-1 Hertha Berlin

Werder Bremen vs Hertha Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Werder Bremen

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Werder Bremen to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Niclas Fullkrug to score any time - Yes

