Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16th 2025

The German Bundesliga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Werder Bremen play host to Hoffenheim on Sunday. Christian Ilzer’s men are unbeaten in their last six visits to the Weserstadion and will be looking to extend this solid streak.

Werder Bremen were sent crashing back down to earth in their surge into the top half of the table as they suffered a 3-0 defeat against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Stadium last Friday.

Before that, Ole Werner’s side snapped their five-game winless run on January 31 when they edged out Mainz 1-0 on home turf courtesy of a first-half strike from Leonardo Bittencourt.

Werder Bremen have picked up 30 points from their 21 Bundesliga matches so far to sit 10th in the league standings, level on points with ninth-placed Wolfsburg.

Elsewhere, Hoffenheim continued to struggle for results at the wrong end of the table as they suffered a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Union Berlin last Sunday.

Ilzer’s men have now failed to win nine of their last 10 league games, losing six and claiming three draws since the start of December.

With 18 points from 21 matches, Hoffenheim are currently 15th in the Bundesliga standings, just four points and one place above 16th-placed Heidenheim in the relegation playoff spot.

Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 14 wins from the last 33 meetings between the sides, Werder Bremen boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Hoffenheim have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Werder Bremen have failed to win their last six home games against Ilzer’s men, losing three and claiming three draws since a 1-0 victory in October 2017.

Hoffenheim have won just one Bundesliga away match this season and currently hold the division’s third-poorest points tally on the road (7).

Werder Bremen are unbeaten in six of their last seven home games in the league, claiming three wins and three draws since late October.

Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim Prediction

While Hoffenheim have struggled to get going this season, they will draw inspiration from their solid run of results at the Weserstadion this weekend.

However, Werder Bremen have lost just one home game in the league since late October and we predict they will come away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 2-1 Hoffenheim

Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Werder Bremen to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Werder Bremen and Hoffenheim have both scored in their last five encounters)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in their last six meetings)

