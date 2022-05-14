Werder Bremen vs Jahn Regensburg prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Werder Bremen will hope to avoid any late slipups and finish second in the 2. Bundesliga table on Sunday to ensure a quick return to the top-flight.

Ole Werner’s side have a game against Jahn Regensburg, who have nothing to play for in the division.

Werder Bremen have been in a mixed run of form, which has seen them drop to second in the league table. They put a shock defeat against Holstein Kiel behind them with a comfortable win against Erzgebirge Aue last weekend.

The Green-Whites are currently three points ahead of both Hamburg and Darmstadt, who occupy third and fourth positions respectively.

A win or a draw will ensure they finish second, so it’s hard to see Werner’s side dropping out of the top three.

Werder Bremen vs Jahn Regensburg Head-to-head

The two teams have squared off just three times, with Werder Bremen winning all three games. The reverse fixture between the two teams was quite an entertaining game as Werder won 3-2.

Regensburg have been on a terrible run of form recently, having failed to win any of their last seven games. They will once again be massive underdogs against Werder.

Werder Bremen form guide: D-D-W-L-D

Jahn Regensburg form guide: D-D-L-D-L

Werder Bremen vs Jahn Regensburg Team News

Werder Bremen

Apart from Jean Manuel Mbom, everyone else in the Werder squad is fit, giving Werner a massive boost for the final game of the league.

SV Werder Bremen EN @werderbremen_en



"Aside from Manuel Mbom, all players took part in all of this week's training. Ömer Toprak is also in contention to start on Sunday."



#werder #svwssv 🗣️ Ole Werner on the squad:"Aside from Manuel Mbom, all players took part in all of this week's training. Ömer Toprak is also in contention to start on Sunday." 🗣️ Ole Werner on the squad: "Aside from Manuel Mbom, all players took part in all of this week's training. Ömer Toprak is also in contention to start on Sunday."#werder #svwssv https://t.co/i0CNKTit8P

Injured: Jean Manuel Mbom

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Jahn Regensburg

Regensburg are expected to be without Sarpreet Singh. Alexander Meyer and Leon Guwara are also doubtful and might not feature.

Injured: Sarpreet Singh

Doubtful: Alexander Meyer, Leon Guwara

Suspended: None

Werder Bremen vs Jahn Regensburg Predicted Lineups

Werder Bremen Probable XI (3-1-4-2): Jiri Pavlenka; Marco Friedl, Omer Toprak, Milos Veljkovic; Christian Gross; Mitchell Weiser, Romano Schmid, Leonardo Bittencourt, Anthony Jung; Marvin Ducksch, Niclas Fullkrug

Jahn Regensburg Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Thorsten Kirschbaum; Erik Wekesser, Jan Elvedi, Steve Breitkreuz, Benedikt Saller; Max Besuschkow, Benedikt Gimber; Nicklas Shipnoski, Carlo Boukhalfa, Jan-Niklas Beste; Andreas Albers

Werder Bremen vs Jahn Regensburg Prediction

Werder Bremen had the chance to finish top, but Schalke now have an unassailable lead at the summit of the table and have been crowned champions of the second division.

We expect Werder to finish second and avoid the promotion playoff spot this Sunday.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 2-0 Jahn Regensburg

