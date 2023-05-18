Werder Bremen vs Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | May 20, 2023 

Werder Bremen host Koln at the Weserstadion on Saturday (May 20) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have struggled recently, finding themselves in the bottom half of the league table, but they remain set to avoid the drop. Bremen lost 2-1 to RB Leipzig last time out. They looked set to be heading towards maximum points before their opponents scored two late goals to secure the win. Bremen are 12th in the standings with 35 points from 32 games.

Koln, meanwhile, are playing well at the moment and are targeting a top-half finish. They thrashed last-placed Hertha Berlin 5-2 in their last league outing. Four players got on the scoresheet, including Timo Hubers, who netted a brace. The visitors are tenth with 41 points.

Werder Bremen vs Koln Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 32 meetings between Bremen and Koln, who trail 14-7.

The visitors are unbeaten in three games in the fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture and their last ten across competitions.

Bremen have picked up 16 points at home in the Bundesliga this season, the fewest in the competition so far.

Six of the Billy Goats' 11 league defeats this season have come away from home.

Die Werderaner have scored 50 league goals this season, the highest of any team in the bottom-half of the Bundesliga standings.

Werder Bremen vs Koln Prediction

Bremen are on a three-game losing streak and have won just one of their last ten games. They have lost their last four games at the Weserstadion and could struggle again.

Koln, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins and have lost just one of their seven games. They have won their last three away games and should extend that streak.

Prediction: Bremen 1-2 Koln

Werder Bremen vs Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Koln

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The hosts' last ten games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five meetings.)

