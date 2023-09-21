Werder Bremen vs Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23rd 2023

Werder Bremen will host Koln at the Weserstadion on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have struggled for results in the Bundesliga this season and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the table. They were beaten 4-2 by newly-promoted Heidenheim in their last game, coming back from a two-goal deficit to draw level before conceding a further two goals midway through the half to hand the league's new boys their first-ever Bundesliga victory.

Koln have endured an even more difficult league campaign than their weekend opponents so far this season. They were beaten 3-1 by Hoffenheim in their last game, finding themselves three goals down before Davie Selke scored a second-half consolation goal.

The visitors sit 16th in the Bundesliga standings with just one point picked up so far. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and kick-start their season this weekend.

Werder Bremen vs Koln Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 105th meeting between Bremen and Koln. Both sides have won 38 games apiece in their previous matchups while their other 28 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

Koln are the joint-lowest-scoring side in the German top-flight this season with a goal tally of three.

Bremen's only league victory this season has come on home turf.

The Billy Goats have conceded two away league goals this season. Only league leaders Bayern Munich (1) have conceded fewer.

Werder Bremen vs Koln Prediction

Werder Bremen have lost four of their last five Bundesliga games and have won just one of their last nine games in the competition. They thrashed Mainz 4-0 in their last home game, ending a six-game winless streak at the Weserstadion. They will be looking to build on that here.

Koln are winless in their last six league games, with four of those matches ending in defeat. Both sides are struggling for results at the moment and may have to settle for a point apiece on Saturday.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-1 Koln

Werder Bremen vs Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in their last five matchups)