Werder Bremen vs Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | January 31, 2025 

Werder Bremen host Mainz at the Weserstadion on Friday in the Bundesliga. The hosts are ninth in the points table with 27 points from 19 matches.

They drew 2-2 at 10-man Borussia Dortmund in their last match, finding themselves two goals down early after the restart before Leonardo Bittencourt and Marvin Ducksch got on the scoresheet to rescue a point.

Mainz, meanwhile, returned to winning ways last time out with a 2-0 victory over Stuttgart. Nineteen-year-old Nelson Weiper opening the scoring in the first half before Anthony Caci doubled the 05ers' advantage with four minutes remaining.

The visitors, who are sixth in the Bundesliga, are four points above Werder.

Werder Bremen vs Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 38 meetings between Bremen and Mainz, who trail 19-12.

Werder are undefeated in four games in the fixture.

Mainz are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture.

The 05ers have conceded 23 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only St. Pauli (21) and league leaders Bayern Munich (16) have shipped fewer.

Bremen are without a clean sheet in five league outings.

Werder Bremen vs Mainz Prediction

Ole Werner's men are on a four-game winless streak after winning four on the bounce. They have, however, been solid at home this season.

Meanwhile, Mainz' latest result ended a run of consecutive defeats. They have, however, struggled on the road in recent weeks and may have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Werder 1-1 Mainz

Werder Bremen vs Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of Mainz's last four matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have scored in five of Werder's last six matches.)

