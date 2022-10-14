Werder Bremen vs Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15th 2022

Werder Bremen will host Mainz at the Weserstadion on Sunday afternoon in another round of the 2022-23 Bundesliga campaign.

Die Werderaner have been solid on their return to the top flight, with manager Ole Werner leading the side to memorable wins. They beat Hoffenheim 2-1 in their last league outing, with Niclas Fullkrug providing the assist for his side's opener before stepping up to score the winner from the penalty spot three minutes from time.

Werder Bremen sit fifth in the Bundesliga standings with 15 points from nine games. They will now be looking to continue their good run of form when they play on Saturday.

Mainz, on the other hand, seem to have lost their way after a decent start to their season which saw them pick up three wins in four matches. They played out a 1-1 draw against RB Leipzig in their last game and looked set to wrap up all three points before Christopher Nkunku drew Die Roten Bullen level late in the game.

The visitors sit 12th in the league table with 12 points from nine games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this weekend.

Werder Bremen vs Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 30 meetings between Werder Bremen and Mainz. The hosts have won 14 of those games while the visitors have won 10 times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The 05ers have won three of their last four games in this fixture.

The home side are without a clean sheet in their last four games while the visitors have failed to keep any in their last five across all competitions.

Only one of Bremen's four league wins this season have come on home turf.

Mainz have picked up nine points on the road this season, the third-most in the Bundesliga.

Die Werderaner have scored 20 league goals this season. Only defending champions Bayern Munich have scored more.

Werder Bremen vs Mainz Prediction

Werder Bremen are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their four games prior. They picked up a 5-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in their last home game and will be looking to take confidence from that this weekend.

Mainz are winless in their last four league games and have won just one of their last seven across all competitions. The home side are in much better form ahead of Saturday's game and should come out on top.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 2-1 Mainz

Werder Bremen vs Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Werder Bremen

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but two of the last eight matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but two of the hosts' last 10 matches)

