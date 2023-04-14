Werder Bremen vs SC Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th April 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Werder Bremen lock horns with an impressive SC Freiburg side in an important clash at the Weserstadion on Sunday.

Werder Bremen vs SC Freiburg Preview

Werder Bremen are currently in 11th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts were held to a 2-2 draw by FSV Mainz in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

SC Freiburg, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight this season. The away side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Werder Bremen vs SC Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Werder Bremen have a good recent record against SC Freiburg and have won 21 out of the last 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to SC Freiburg's eight victories.

Werder Bremen have won 23 of their 43 games against SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga - they only have a better win percentage against VfL Bochum in the competition.

Under Christian Streich, SC Freiburg have lost only one of their eight away games against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga, with their only defeat coming by a 2-1 margin in 2019.

Werder Bremen are winless in their last five games in the Bundesliga and have picked up only two points in the competition during this period.

Werder Bremen have lost eight matches at the Weserstadion in the Bundesliga this season - the worst home record of any team in the competition.

Werder Bremen vs SC Freiburg Prediction

SC Freiburg have stepped up to the plate admirably this season and will need to work hard to reclaim their place in the top four. The away side can pack a punch on its day and will be intent on giving the likes of RB Leipzig and Union Berlin a run for their money.

Werder Bremen are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will need to play out of their skins this weekend. SC Freiburg have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-2 SC Freiburg

Werder Bremen vs SC Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - SC Freiburg

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Werder Bremen to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lucas Holer to score - Yes

