Werder Bremen vs SC Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th January 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Werder Bremen lock horns with an impressive SC Freiburg side in an important encounter at the Weserstadion on Saturday.

Werder Bremen vs SC Freiburg Preview

SC Freiburg are currently in seventh place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side edged TSG Hoffenheim to a narrow 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Werder Bremen, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The hosts stunned Bayern Munich with a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Werder Bremen vs SC Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Werder Bremen have a good recent record against SC Freiburg and have won 21 out of the last 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to SC Freiburg's 10 victories.

Werder Bremen are winless in their last five matches against SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga and have lost each of their last three such games in the competition.

Werder Bremen are unbeaten in their last five matches in the Bundesliga - only Bayer Leverkusen have a longer such run in the competition at the moment.

SC Freiburg have lost only one of their last seven matches in the Bundesliga and have kept four clean sheets in these games - more than any other team in the competition during this period.

Werder Bremen and SC Freiburg have scored only four goals each in the first 30 minutes of Bundesliga matches this season.

Werder Bremen vs SC Freiburg Prediction

SC Freiburg are in impressive form at the moment and will be intent on securing a European spot this year. Roland Sallai scored the winner against TSG Hoffenheim last week and will look to replicate his heroics this weekend.

Werder Bremen have also come into their own in recent weeks and will need to be at their best in this fixture. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 2-2 SC Freiburg

Werder Bremen vs SC Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Werder Bremen to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lucas Holer to score - Yes