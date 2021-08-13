Werder Bremen vs SC Paderborn prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Werder Bremen are set to host SC Paderborn on Sunday in the third gameweek of the 2. Bundesliga.

Werder Bremen were relegated from the Bundesliga last season and will be looking to make an immediate return to the top flight. They drew their opening game of the 2 Bundesliga 1-1 against Hannover 96 post which they defeated Fortuna Dusseldorf 3-2 in their next game.

Die Werderaner, however, crashed out of the DFB Pokal in the very first round of the competition, losing 2-0 to third-tier VfL Osnabruck. They will be looking to return to winning ways against SC Paderborn.

SC Paderborn failed to win any of their opening two fixtures of the new 2 Bundesliga campaign. A 0-0 draw against FC Heidenheim on opening day was followed by a 2-2 draw against Nurnberg in game week two.

"The game against Bremen will be a highlight. Like us, they have been eliminated from the cup, but they have a clear plan.

Werder Bremen vs SC Paderborn Head-to-Head

There have been just five meetings between the two sides. Both teams have two wins apiece while one of the games has ended in a draw.

These two teams met last year in a 2019-20 Bundesliga game where the latter fell to a 5-1 home defeat on the day.

Werder Bremen Form Guide: W-D

SC Paderborn Form Guide: D-D

Werder Bremen vs SC Paderborn Team News

Werder Bremen

Leonardo Bittencourt is unavailable for selection as the midfielder has been ruled out with a knee injury. Kevin Mohwald is also unavailable as the midfielder came off with an injury in the game against Fortuna Dusseldorf. Thore Jacobsen tore his ACL in his right knee and will be out in the coming months. Jiri Pavlenka is back in training after his back injury but will not play the next game.

Injured: Leonardo Bittencourt, Kevin Mohwald, Thore Jacobsen, Jiri Pavlenka

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

SC Paderborn

Defenders Frederic Ananou and Jonas Carls are both injured and are set to miss out on Sunday's game. New signings Kelvin Ofori and Robin Yalcin are in line to make their debuts for SC Paderborn.

Injured: Frederic Ananou, Jonas Carls

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Werder Bremen vs SC Paderborn Predicted XI

Werder Bremen Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Michael Zetterer, Jean-Manuel Mbom, Lars Lukas Mai, Omer Toprak, Marco Friedl, Maximilian Eggestein, Eren Dincki, Nicklas Schmidt, Romano Schmid, Felix Agu, Niclas Fullkrug

Paderborn Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jannik Huth, Jannis Heuer, Uwe Hunemeier, Jasper van der Werff, Jamilu Collins, Ron Schallenberg, Maximilian Thalhammer, Julian Justvan, Kai Proger, Sven Michel, Dennis Srbeny

Werder Bremen vs SC Paderborn Prediction

Werder Bremen head into Sunday's game off the back of a disappointing exit from DFB Pokal. They were the better side however wasteful finishing saw them lose the cup game. Markus Anfang will be hoping his side can correct that when they meet their next opponents.

SC Paderborn have failed to win any of their three games this campaign. They look set to remain in the 2 Bundesliga after this season. Werder Bremen should get their first home win of the campaign on Sunday.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 2-1 SC Paderborn.

