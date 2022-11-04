Werder Bremen vs Schalke 04 Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5, 2022

Werder Bremen will host bottom dwellers Schalke at the Weserstadion in the Bundesliga on Saturday (November 5), looking for back-to-back wins in the competition.

After back-to-back wins, the River Islanders witnessed a slump in form to lose their next two games in a row, interspersed between them was a humiliating cup exit too. Second division side Paderborn knocked them out in the second round by winning 5-4 on penalties after the two sides had played out a 2-2 draw.

Ole Werner's side returned to winning ways with a 1-0 defeat of Hertha Berlin last weekend. That brought Werder up to eighth in the Bundesliga table with 18 points from 12 games.

Meanwhile, Schalke, whose 30-year run in the Bundesliga ended with relegation last year, mounted an immediate return by winning 2.Bundesliga.

However, life has been miserable in the top flight so far, as the Royal Blues have registered just one victory in 12 games, losing their last six. With just six points in the bag, the North Rhine-Westphalia outfit are rock bottom in the standings and have emerged as early relegation candidates.

Werder Bremen vs Schalke Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Of the last 50 clashes between the two teams, Schalke have won 21 times and lost on 17 occasions.

Last season, in the 2.Bundesliga, they played out 1-1 draw in Bremen followed by a 4-1 win for the River Islanders in North Rhine-Westphalia

Their last meeting in the Bundesliga came in the 2020-21 season, when the two teams once again played out a 1-1 draw in Bremen, but the River Islanders eked out a 3-1 win in Schalke's backyard.

Werder have beaten Schalke more often than any other team.

Werder have lost just one of their last ten competitive meetings against Schalke.

Schalke have only six points in four games - only in the 2020-21 season have the Royal Blues collected fewer (4) at this stage.

Schalke have lost their last six Bundesliga games and have equalled a negative club record in the process - they have never gone on a longer losing run in the top flight.

Werder Bremen vs Schalke Prediction

Werder have an excellent record against Schalke, who have also been terrible on their top-flight return. A win for the home side seems likely.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 2-1 Schalke

Werder Bremen vs Schalke Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Werder Bremen

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

