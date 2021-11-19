Werder Bremen vs Schalke prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Promotion hopefuls Werder Bremen will host Schalke in the 2. Bundesliga on Saturday in what could be an entertaining game.

Both sides are in and around the promotion spots following relegation to the second division, but have not been consistent enough.

Schalke’s shock loss against 1860 Munich in the DFB Pokal broke all the momentum they had built in the league. They subsequently lost their next two games before the international break.

Werder Bremen, on the other hand, are on a three-game unbeaten run. However, they have dropped four points, winning just one and drawing two games.

Both teams will hope to finish on a positive heading into the December fixtures. Schalke are one win away from climbing up to third, the final playoff spot. Werder are one win away from going level on points with Schalke.

Werder Bremen vs Schalke Head-to-head

Werder Bremen and Schalke have been involved in some thrilling games over the years. The head-to-head record between the two teams is slightly in Werder Bremen’s favor.

Werder Bremen have won this fixture 47 times, while Schalke have won it 43 times. The fixture has ended square 21 times.

Werder Bremen form guide: W-D-D-L-W

Schalke form guide: L-L-L-W-W

Werder Bremen vs Schalke Team News

Werder Bremen

Milos Veljkovic and Nick Woltemade are not expected to feature against Schalke, while the duo of Marco Friedl and Nicolai Rapp are suspended.

Injured: Milos Veljkovic, Nick Woltemade

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Marco Friedl, Nicolai Rapp

Schalke

Michael Langer is the only long-term absentee for Schalke. Dries Wouters is still a doubt with an ankle issue, while Salif Sane is also unlikely to feature.

Injured: Michael Langer, Salif Sane

Doubtful: Dries Wouters

Suspended: None

Werder Bremen vs Schalke Predicted Lineups

Werder Bremen Probable XI (3-5-2): Jiri Pavlenka; Anthony Jung, Lars Lukas Mai, Omer Toprak; Mitchell Weiser, Llia Gruev, Jean-Manuel Mbom, Niklas Schmidt, Romano Schmid; Niclas Fullkrug, Marvin Ducksch

Schalke Probable XI (3-1-4-2): Martin Fraisl; Marcin Kaminski, Mallick Thiaw, Ko Itakura; Victor Palsson; Thomas Ouwejan, Rodrigo Zalazar, Danny Latza, Mehmet Aydin; Marius Bulter, Simon Terodde

Werder Bremen vs Schalke Prediction

Schalke’s run right before the international break undid all the good work as they had climbed into the top three spots before their horrid run.

The Royal Blues will hope to rebuild all that momentum, but in Werder Bremen they will face a competitive team. We expect both teams to cancel each other.

Score prediction: Werder Bremen 1-1 Schalke

Edited by Shardul Sant