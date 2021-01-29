Werder Bremen vs Schalke prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Werder Bremen will host a struggling Schalke at the Weser-Stadion in the Bundesliga on Saturday, and the hosts will look to continue their good form.

Florian Kohfeldt’s side picked up a commanding 4-1 win over Hertha Berlin in their previous outing, a game that led to Bruno Labbadia’s sacking.

Schalke, on the other hand, came up well short against champions Bayern Munich, and will hope to muster a positive outcome against Bremen.

Werder Bremen vs Schalke Head-to-head

Werder Bremen have the better head-to-head record over Schalke in the Bundesliga, winning 45 matches and losing 38. In total, 20 games have ended in draws.

They also have a better record in recent seasons, winning five and losing just one out of the last six matches between the two sides.

Florian Kohfeldt’s side have started well in the Rückrunde, and will be favorites against Christian Gross’ outfit.

Werder Bremen form guide: L-D-W-L-D

Schalke form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Advertisement

Werder Bremen vs Schalke Team News

Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen manager Florian Kohfeldt has revealed that Davie Selke and Omer Toprak could play this weekend. Meanwhile, Kevin Mohwald will also be back in contention.

🗣️ Florian #Kohfeldt on the squad:



"@davieselke27 and Ömer #Toprak both have a chance of playing. We've had no other issues from the Berlin game. #Möhwald will definitely be back, @joshsargent will definitely start against @s04_en. He's key to how we play."#werder #svws04 pic.twitter.com/t5JgfRzHIZ — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) January 28, 2021

The duo of Patrick Erras and Niclas Fullkrug are not expected to feature. The participation of Christian Gross and Ludwig Augustinsson is in doubt.

Injured: Patrick Erras, Niclas Fullkrug

Doubtful: Christian Gross, Ludwig Augustinsson

Suspended: None

Schalke

Klass-Jan Huntelaar may have to wait before he can make his full debut as he is still not fully fit yet. Salif Sane is a doubt as well, while Steven Skrzybski, Goncalo Paciencia and Frederik Ronnow are expected to miss out once again.

Advertisement

Injured: Kilian Ludewig, Steven Skrzybski, Goncalo Paciencia, Frederik Ronnow

Doubtful: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Salif Sane

Suspended: None

Werder Bremen vs Schalke Predicted Lineups

Werder Bremen Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jiri Pavlenka; Milos Veljkovic, Omer Toprak, Marco Friedl; Theodor Gebre-Selassie, Maximilian Eggestein, Kevin Mohwald, Leanardo Bittencourt, Felix Agu; Josh Sargent, Milot Rashica

Schalke Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ralf Fahrmann; Timo Becker, Ozan Kabak, Matija Nastasic, Sead Kolasinac; Benjamin Stambouli, Suat Serdar; Mark Uth, Benito Raman, Amine Harit; Matthew Hoppe

Werder Bremen vs Schalke Prediction

Werder Bremen are in a good run of form, and we expect them to come out on top against Schalke. The visitors simply haven’t been able to kick on after picking up their first win of the season nearly three weeks ago.

We are predicting a narrow win for Werder Bremen at home.

Score prediction: Werder Bremen 2-1 Schalke