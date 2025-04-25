Werder Bremen vs St. Pauli Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2025

Werder Bremen host St. Pauli at the Weserstadion on Sunday in the Bundesliga. The hosts are eighth in the standings, four points off the UEFA Champions League spots.

They picked up a hard-fought 1-0 home victory over relegation-threatened Bochum in their last match. Mitchell Weiser scored the winner 10 minutes from time, continuing his rich vein of form.

St. Pauli, meanwhile, are on the verge of confirming safety following a well-deserved point in a 1-1 draw with second-placed Bayer Leverkusen last weekend. They headed into the break a goal down before Carlo Boukhalfa levelled the scores from close range in the second half.

The visitors are 14th in the Bundesliga with 30 points from as many matches and are eight points clear of the lone relegation playoff spot.

Werder Bremen vs St. Pauli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 37 meetings between Bremen and St. Pauli, who trail 22-6.

Bremen are unbeaten in six competitive games in the fixture since 2009.

Kiezkicker are the lowest-scoring side in the top flight this season, with 26 goals in 30 matches.

Bremen have shipped 54 goals in the Bundesliga this term, the most by any team in the top half of the pile.

Werder Bremen vs St. Pauli Prediction

Bremen have won five of their last six matches after winning one of their previous 10 and have won their last two games at the Weserstadion.

St. Pauli, meanwhile, are unbeaten in three games and have lost one of their last six. They have, however, struggled on the road off late and could lose this one.

Prediction: Bremen 1-0 St. Pauli

Werder Bremen vs St. Pauli Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bremen

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of St. Pauli's last 10 matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in two of Bremen's last six matches.)

