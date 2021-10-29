Werder Bremen vs St. Pauli prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

2. Bundesliga league leaders St. Pauli will face Werder Bremen away from home on Saturday in what could be an entertaining game between the two teams.

Werder Bremen are yet to really kick on this season after their relegation and will hope to make a statement against the most form team in the division.

St. Pauli are on a six-game winning run in all competitions, with five of them coming in the league. They have emerged as surprise promotion contenders and will look to remain at the top of the table.

A whopping ten points separates the two teams as Werder Bremen have underperformed on the pitch despite a good squad. Playing at home, Die Werderaner will hope their fans inspire the team to pick up a positive result.

Werder Bremen vs St. Pauli Head-to-head

Werder Bremen have a clear head-to-head advantage over St. Pauli, having won this fixture 25 times. There have been more draws (nine) than St. Pauli victories, and they will look to change that come Saturday.

St. Pauli will be the favorites heading into the clash, however, owing to their impressive run of late.

Werder Bremen form guide: D-L-W-L-L

St. Pauli form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Werder Bremen vs St. Pauli Team News

Werder Bremen

Christian Gross, Omer Toprak and Nick Woltemade are expected to miss out against St. Pauli.

Injured: Christian Gross, Omer Toprak, Nick Woltemade

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

St. Pauli

St. Pauli will be without Christopher Avevor, Franz Roggow, Marvin Knoll, Sebastian Ohlsson, Lukas Daschner, Igor Matanovic, Eric Smith and Jannes Wieckhoff.

A late call will be made on the trio of Marco Friedl, Felix Agu and Nicolai Rapp, all of whom have trained individually.

Injured: Christopher Avevor, Franz Roggow, Marvin Knoll, Sebastian Ohlsson, Jannes Wieckhoff, Lukas Daschner, Eric Smith

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Werder Bremen vs St. Pauli Predicted Lineups

Werder Bremen Probable XI (4-3-2-1): Michael Zetterer, Jean Manuel Mbom, Lars Lukas Mai, Milos Veljkovic, Marco Friedl, Nicolai Rapp, Ilia Gruev, Niklas Schmidt, Romano Schmid, Leonardo Bittencourt, Marvin Ducksch

St. Pauli Probable XI (4-3-1-2): Nikola Vasilj, Luca Zander, Philipp Ziereis, Jakov Medic, Leart Paqarada, Jackson Irvine, Afeez Aremu, Marcel Hartel, Maximilian Dittgen, Guido Burgstaller, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Werder Bremen vs St. Pauli Prediction

Although Werder Bremen have some good players, we cannot overlook St. Pauli’s incredible form. We expect an away win for St. Pauli, with in-form striker Guido Burgstaller likely to get on the scoresheet once again.

Score prediction: Werder Bremen 1-2 St. Pauli

