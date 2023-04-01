Werder Bremen vs TSG Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd April 2023

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as TSG Hoffenheim lock horns with Werder Bremen in an important clash at the Weserstadion on Sunday.

Werder Bremen vs TSG Hoffenheim Preview

Werder Bremen are currently in 11th place in the Bundesliga standings and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their season. The hosts were held to a 2-2 draw by Borussia Monchengladbach in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

TSG Hoffenheim, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far. The away side eased past Hertha Berlin by a comfortable 3-1 margin last month and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Werder Bremen vs TSG Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Werder Bremen have a good recent record against TSG Hoffenheim and have won 13 out of the last 29 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to TSG Hoffenheim's six victories.

TSG Hoffenheim are unbeaten in their last seven home games against Werder Bremen at home in the Bundesliga, with their previous such defeat coming in 2014.

Werder Bremen have won only two of their last 12 matches against TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga but did win the reverse fixture by a 2-1 margin this season.

Werder Bremen have picked up only four points from their last six games in the Bundesliga - only TSG Hoffenheim have a worse record during this period.

TSG Hoffenheim's comprehensive 3-1 victory against Hertha Berlin last month ended a winless run of 14 Bundesliga matches for the away side.

Werder Bremen vs TSG Hoffenheim Prediction

TSG Hoffenheim have struggled to cope with the German top flight this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence. The away side is dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment and cannot afford to slip up in this match.

Werder Bremen have a good squad at their disposal but have also failed to live up to expectations so far. Both teams are in the midst of a slump and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-1 TSG Hoffenheim

Werder Bremen vs TSG Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: TSG Hoffenheim to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marvin Ducksch to score - Yes

