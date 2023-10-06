Werder Bremen vs TSG Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th October 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Werder Bremen lock horns with TSG Hoffenheim in an important encounter at the Weserstadion on Saturday.

Werder Bremen vs TSG Hoffenheim Preview

Werder Bremen are currently in 12th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts slumped to a shock 4-2 defeat at the hands of Darmstadt in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

TSG Hoffenheim, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side suffered a 3-1 defeat against Borussia Dortmund last week and has a point to prove in this match.

Werder Bremen vs TSG Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Werder Bremen have a good recent record against TSG Hoffenheim and have won 13 out of the last 30 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to TSG Hoffenheim's seven victories.

Werder Bremen have conceded nine goals in their three matches in all competitions, with their previous clean sheet coming in a 1-0 victory against Borussia Monchengladbach last month.

Werder Bremen have found the back of the net in each of their last five matches in all competitions and have scored a total of 11 goals in these matches.

TSG Hoffenheim have won six of their seven matches in all competitions so far this season, with their only defeat coming by a 2-1 margin in a Bundesliga game against SC Freiburg in August this year.

Werder Bremen are unbeaten in four of their last five matches against TSG Hoffenheim in all competitions, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 4-0 margin in 2021.

Werder Bremen vs TSG Hoffenheim Prediction

TSG Hoffenheim have an impressive squad at their disposal and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The away side has good players in its ranks and will need to be at its best in this match.

Werder Bremen can pack a punch on their day but have been inconsistent over the past year. TSG Hoffenheim are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-2 TSG Hoffenheim

Werder Bremen vs TSG Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - TSG Hoffenheim to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Werder Bremen to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Andrej Kramaric to score - Yes