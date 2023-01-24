Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2023

Werder Bremen will entertain third-placed Union Berlin at the Weserstadion in the Bundesliga on Wednesday.

The hosts have lost two games in a row and resumed their league campaign on Saturday with a 7-1 thumping at the hands of Koln. Niclas Füllkrug bagged the only goal of the game for Werder as Koln scored five goals in the first half itself.

Union Berlin returned to winning ways after four games in the league as they defeated Hoffenheim 3-1 at home on Saturday. They overturned a one-goal deficit from the first half as Danilho Doekhi bagged a second-half brace and Jamie Leweling added the third goal in injury time.

Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off just five times across all competitions with four meetings taking place in the Bundesliga and they met in the DFB Pokal once. All meetings have produced conclusive results, with three wins for the visitors and two games going Werder Bremen's way.

Three of the five meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Union Berlin recorded a league double when they last met in the Bundesliga in the 2020-21 season, recording a 2-0 win at Wednesday's venue in January 2021.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Union Berlin's last six Bundesliga games while the hosts have seen over 2.5 goals in their last four league outings.

Union Berlin have scored at least two goals in their last three matches against Werder Bremen in all competitions.

Union Berlin have recorded 2-0 away wins in their two meetings against the hosts at Wednesday's venue.

The hosts have the third-worst defensive record in the Bundesliga, conceding 34 goals while Berlin have the second-best defensive record, conceding 21 goals.

Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin Prediction

The hosts have lost three games in a row, conceding 15 goals and scoring just three in that period. The 7-1 drubbing against Koln was their biggest defeat of the campaign and they are expected to struggle in this game as well.

Die Eisernen have suffered defeats in their last three away games in the Bundesliga, scoring just twice and conceding 11 goals in that period. Nonetheless, considering the recent history between the two teams, we are backing the visitors to eke out a win.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-2 Union Berlin

Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Union Berlin

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Berlin to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Poll : 0 votes