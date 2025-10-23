Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | October 24th 2025

Werder Bremen will invite Union Berlin to the Weserstadion in the Bundesliga on Friday. Berlin have three wins from seven league games, one more than the hosts.
Die Werderaner are unbeaten in their last two league games and resumed their league campaign after the international break with a 2-2 draw against Heidenheim last week. All four goals in that match were scored after the first-half break.
The visitors returned to winning ways after two games last week, with a 3-1 home triumph over Borussia Mönchengladbach. Danilho Doekhi bagged a first-half brace while Rani Khedira added the third goal after the break.
Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There is not much history between the two teams, and they have met 11 times in all competitions. The capital club have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with six wins. The hosts have four wins, and just one meeting between them has ended in a draw.
- Werder were unbeaten in their two league meetings against the visitors last season. They registered a home win and the reverse fixture ended in a draw.
- The last three games between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with both teams recording one win.
- Union Berlin have failed to score in two of their last three league games.
- Bremen, meanwhile, have failed to score in two of their last four games.
- Both teams have scored 11 goals in the league thus far. The capital club have the better defensive record, conceding two fewer goals (14).
- The hosts have scored at least two goals in three of their last four games in this fixture.
Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin Prediction
Die Grün-Weißen have won just one of their three home games in the Bundesliga this season, conceding three goals apiece in the other two. They have won their last two home games in this fixture, scoring six goals, and will look to make it three wins in a row.
They have a lengthy absentee list for the match as Mitchell Weiser, Olivier Deman, Felix Agu, Max Wöber, and Salim Musah are sidelined with injuries. Niklas Stark faces a late fitness test.
Die Eisernen returned to goalscoring and winning ways after two games last week, and will look to build on that form. They have lost two of their three away games in the Bundesliga this season, failing to score in both.
Andrik Markgraf and Robert Skov will miss this match, while Josip Juranovic and Livan Burcu are major doubts.
Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, we back them to settle for a draw.
Prediction: Werder Bremen 2-2 Union Berlin
Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes