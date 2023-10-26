Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28th 2023

Two sides who could do well with a win square off in round nine of the German Bundesliga as Werder Bremen play host to Union Berlin at the Weserstadion on Saturday.

Urs Fischer’s men head into the weekend on a run of five consecutive victories against the home side and will look to extend this dominant spell.

Werder Bremen were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund last Friday.

Ole Werner’s men have now lost their last three matches, conceding eight goals and scoring four since a 2-1 victory over FC Koln on September 23.

With six points from eight matches, Werder Bremen are currently 14th in the Bundesliga table, level on points with Borussia Monchengladbach and Saturday’s visitors.

Union Berlin failed to stop the rot as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Italian champions Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Fischer’s men have now gone nine consecutive games without a win across all competitions, stretching back to August’s 4-1 victory over Darmstadt.

Like this weekend’s hosts, Union Berlin’s underwhelming start to the season has been owing to their struggles at the defensive end of the pitch, where they have conceded 17 goals already.

Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last eight meetings between the sides, Union Berlin hold the superior record in the history of this fixture.

Werder Bremen have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on just one occasion.

Union Berlin are on a five-match winning streak against Werner’s side, scoring 10 goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 2-1 loss in September 2019.

Werder Bremen have lost all but one of their last five matches, with September’s 2-1 home victory over Koln being the only exception.

Union Berlin are on a nine-match losing streak across all competitions, conceding 20 goals and scoring just three since a 4-1 victory over Darmstadt on August 26.

Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin Prediction

Werder Bremen and Union Berlin have endured a slow start to the season and will head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up. Both sides are evenly matched on paper and we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts in a cagey affair.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-1 Union Berlin

Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of Union Berlin’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of the visitors’ last five outings)