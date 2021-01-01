Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

High-flying Union Berlin visit the Weserstadion on Saturday afternoon to take on Werder Bremen in the first round of Bundesliga matches in 2021.

The capital side are sixth on the league table, and are certainly punching above their weight. They recently secured victory over German giants Borussia Dortmund.

On the other hand, Werder Bremen are only four points above the relegation playoff spot. A victory at home against a gritty Union side would give Florian Kohfeldt's team some much-needed confidence.

Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin head-to-head

Marius Buelter scored a brace for Union the last time these two met

These two teams have met only four times before, with Werder Bremen winning on two occasions. One match has ended in a stalemate, while the most recent encounter saw Union Berlin emerge victorious.

Werder Bremen form guide: W-W-L-L-L

Union Berlin form guide: L-W-D-D-L

Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin team news

Werder Bremen

Werder star Milot Rashica won't be seen in action until late January. In his absence, the River Islanders will bank on Josh Sargent and Romano Schmid to carry the offensive burden.

Niclas Fullkrug is also unavailable due to a calf injury. However, center-back Marco Freidl is back in training.

Injured: Milot Rashica, Niclas Fullkrug

Doubtful: Marco Freidl

Suspended: None

Union Berlin

The visitors have missed plenty of genuine talent in attack. The absence of forwards Anthony Ujah, Max Kruse, and Joel Pohjanpalo is significant. That being said, they have managed to cope particularly well given the circumstances.

Injured: Anthony Ujah, Joel Pohjanpalo, Max Kruse, Nico Schlotterbeck

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin predicted XI

Werder Bremen predicted XI (4-3-3): Jiří Pavlenka; Ludwig Augustinsson; Niklas Moisander; Omer Toprak; Theodor Gebre Selassie; Kevin Möhwald; Christian Groß; Maximilian Eggestein; Yuya Osako; Josh Sargent; Romano Schmid

Union Berlin predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Andreas Luthe; Christopher Trimmel; Marvin Friedrich; Robin Knoche; Christopher Lenz; Grischa Prömel; Sheraldo Becker; Cedric Teuchert; Sebastian Griesbeck; Marius Bülter; Taiwo Awoniyi

Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin prediction

Werder Bremen have missed Rashica's immense quality in the final third

Union Berlin have done an extraordinary job of picking up four points from two recent games against Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. However, they were knocked out of the DFB Pokal in their most recent competitive outing.

Meanwhile, Werder Bremen won their cup tie to make it two wins on the bounce, and will be hopeful of bagging full points at home. However, Union have enough quality to secure at least a point from this trip.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-1 Union Berlin

