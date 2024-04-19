Werder Bremen vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st April 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Werder Bremen lock horns with an impressive VfB Stuttgart side in an important encounter at the Weserstadion on Sunday.

Werder Bremen vs VfB Stuttgart Preview

VfB Stuttgart are in third place in the Bundesliga standings and have consistently punched above their weight this season. The away side eased past Eintracht Frankfurt by a comfortable 3-0 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Werder Bremen, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table and have been inconsistent over the past year. The hosts slumped to a damaging 5-0 defeat at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Werder Bremen vs VfB Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

VfB Stuttgart have a slight edge over Werder Bremen and have won 16 out of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Werder Bremen's 15 victories.

VfB Stuttgart have lost only one of their last eight matches against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-0 scoreline in February 2023.

VfB Stuttgart have created a total of 110 chances in their 29 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - only Bayern Munich have outperformed them in this regard.

Werder Bremen are winless in their last seven matches in the Bundesliga and have picked up only two points from these games - the joint-lowest points tally in the competition during this period.

VfB Stuttgart will take part in European competition for the first time in 11 years next season.

Werder Bremen vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction

VfB Stuttgart have been in excellent form this season and have exceeded expectations in the Bundesliga. Serhou Guirassy has been prolific for his side this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Werder Bremen can pack a punch on their day but are in poor defensive form at the moment. VfB Stuttgart are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-3 VfB Stuttgart

Werder Bremen vs VfB Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - VfB Stuttgart to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: VfB Stuttgart to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Serhou Guirassy to score - Yes

