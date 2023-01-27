Werder Bremen vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th January 2023

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Werder Bremen lock horns with VfL Wolfsburg in an important clash at the Weserstadion on Saturday.

Werder Bremen vs VfL Wolfsburg Preview

Werder Bremen are currently in 11th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best this season. The hosts slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Union Berlin in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side thrashed Hertha Berlin by a stunning 5-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

SV Werder Bremen EN @werderbremen_en



Leonardo Bittencourt will miss training today due to a cold, and Romano Schmid and Felix Agu are still unavailable.



#werder The last session begins before #svwwob Leonardo Bittencourt will miss training today due to a cold, and Romano Schmid and Felix Agu are still unavailable. The last session begins before #svwwob 🔜ℹ️Leonardo Bittencourt will miss training today due to a cold, and Romano Schmid and Felix Agu are still unavailable.#werder https://t.co/AQWwTC8vnF

Werder Bremen vs VfL Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Werder Bremen have a slight edge over VfL Wolfsburg and have won 20 out of the last 49 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to VfL Wolfsburg's 18 victories.

VfL Wolfsburg have scored 88 goals in their 49 games against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga - more than they have managed against any other opponent in the competition.

Since Wolfsburg's promotion in 1997, Werder Bremen have lost 11 Bundesliga matches against them - they have a worse record only against Bayern Munich in this regard.

Werder Bremen have the worst record in the Bundesliga across the last four matchdays, with VfL Wolfsburg having the best record.

Werder Bremen have lost four league matches in a row for the first time under Ole Werner.

VfL Wolfsburg won their previous game against Hertha Berlin by a 5-0 margin, equalling a scoreline they had set against Hannover in 2009.

Werder Bremen vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction

VfL Wolfsburg are one of the most effective teams in the Bundesliga at the moment and have scored an astonishing 11 goals in their last two matches. The likes of Patrick Wimmer and Jonas Wind have been lethal since the turn of the year and will be intent on proving their mettle this weekend.

Werder Bremen have struggled in recent weeks and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. VfL Wolfsburg are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-3 VfL Wolfsburg

Werder Bremen vs VfL Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - VfL Wolfsburg

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: VfL Wolfsburg to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jonas Wind to score - Yes

