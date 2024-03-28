Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2024 

Werder Bremen host Wolfsburg at the Weserstadion on Saturday (March 30) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts lost 2-1 to Union Berlin in their last league outing, conceding a quickfire double early in the second half before Mitchell Weiser headed home a consolation minutes later. Werder are tenth with 30 points after 26 games.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, have endured a disappointing campaign, prompting the dismissal of head coach Niko Kovac, with former Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl succeeding him.

They lost 3-1 to Augsburg in their last game, taking the lead inside 10 minutes via a Patrick Wimmer strike before a controversial red card to the Austrian later saw Augsburg take all three points.

The visitors are 14th in the Bundesliga with 26 points from 25 games as they seek a fresh start under Hasenhuttl.

Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 58 meetings, Bremen lead Wolfsburg 26-20.

Their most recent matchup ended 2-2.

Werder are unbeaten in three games in the fixture.

Wolfsburg are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture.

Only five of Bremen's 12 league defeats this season have come at home.

Wolfsburg are without a clean sheet in 11 Bundesliga outings.

Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Bremen are on a three-game losing streak and have won one of their last six games. They are without a win in three home games.

Similarly, Wolfsburg have lost their last three games and are without a win in 11 league games. They are winless on the road in 2024 and could see defeat.

Prediction: Werder 2-1 Wolfsburg

Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bremen

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in their last five matchups.)