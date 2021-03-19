Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Mid-table Werder Bremen welcome Champions League-chasing Wolfsburg to the Weserstadion on Saturday in a Bundesliga clash.

Werder's last five games have been a microcosm of their season. The team have been unable to build any kind of winning momentum.

They have picked up seven points in those five games, including a couple of wins, but never managed to build on either of those victories.

In their last game, Werder were well-beaten by league leaders Bayern Munich. Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski scored to put the champions up 3-0, before Niclas Fullkrug scored a consolation late in the game.

Wolfsburg are currently third in the Bundesliga with 48 points from 25 games. They have a six-point cushion for their place within the top four, and are four points ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt, who are currently fourth.

In their last game, Wolfsburg bounced back from a 2-1 loss to Hoffenheim to beat bottom club Schalke 5-0. A Shkodran Mustafi own-goal opened the scoring before four different players had their names on the scoresheet.

Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head

Werder Bremen have won 20 of the last 47 matches they have played against Wolfsburg, losing 17.

In a goal glut, the reverse fixture finished 5-3 for Wolfsburg, with Wout Weghorst scoring a brace in that game.

Werder Bremen form guide: L-W-D-W-L

Wolfsburg form guide: W-L-L-W-W

Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg Team News

Werder Bremen

Michael Zetterer and Luca Plogmann remain ruled out for Bremen. Ilia Gruev is also set to miss the game.

🗣️ #Fritz on the squad:



"@Milos5Veljkovic has a slight issue with his toe and will only rejoin training tomorrow. Ilia #Gruev has hurt his ankle in training and we will have to wait for an exact diagnosis of that."#werder pic.twitter.com/CTRfvkYZbb — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) March 16, 2021

Injured: Ilia Gruev, Luca Plogmann, Michael Zetterer

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg

Otavio will serve the second of three games that he has been banned for, following his red card against Hoffenheim. Renato Steffen is injured, and will miss this game.

Injured: Renato Steffen

Suspended: Otavio

Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg Predicted XIs

Werder Bremen Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Jiri Pavlenka; Christian Gross, Omer Toprak, Milos Veljkovic; Theodor Gebre Selassie, Kevin Mohwald, Maximilian Eggestein, Ludwig Augustinsson; Milot Rashica, Romano Schmid; Josh Sargent

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels; Kevin Mbabu, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks, Jerome Rousillon; Maximilian Arnold, Xaver Schlager; Ridle Baku, Admir Mehmedi, Josip Brekalo; Wout Weghorst

Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg Prediction

We predict that Wolfsburg will win this game because they have a strike force in good form and more consistency than opponents Werder Bremen.

Wolfsburg are also playing for a bigger incentive than Bremen, who look to be comfortable in mid-table, without challenging for a European spot.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-3 Wolfsburg