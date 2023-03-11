West Ham United vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th March 2023

West Ham United are set to play Aston Villa at the London Stadium on Sunday in the English Premier League.

West Ham United come into this game on the back of a 4-0 loss to Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton & Hove Albion in the league. Goals from Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, Dutch defender Joel Veltman, Japanese attacker Kaoru Mitoma and forward Danny Welbeck secured the win for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, beat ten-man Crystal Palace 1-0 in the league. A first-half own goal from Danish centre-back Joachim Andersen was enough to seal the deal for Unai Emery's Aston Villa. Crystal Palace had Malian midfielder Chieck Doucoure sent off in the second-half.

West Ham United vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 20 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, West Ham United have won nine games, lost four and drawn seven.

Attacker Jarrod Bowen has six goal contributions in 25 league starts for West Ham United this season.

Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca has three goals this season in the league in 11 starts for West Ham United.

Attacker Ollie Watkins has 12 goal contributions in 23 league starts for Aston Villa this season.

Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz has seven goal contributions in 20 league starts for Aston Villa.

West Ham United vs Aston Villa Prediction

West Ham United are struggling this season, and occupy the 16th position in the league table. They are only one point ahead of 18th-placed Everton, who have played a game more. David Moyes' side have won only one of their last five league games, and questions have risen about Moyes' future at the club.

The former Manchester United boss has enjoyed some good moments during his second spell with the Hammers, but the club have spent a lot of money on players like Gianluca Scamacca, Lucas Paqueta and Nayef Aguerd, and are yet to get value for that money.

Aston Villa, too, have not shied away from spending money. They are 11th in the league, and once again, questions have risen about their transfer strategy and recruitment. However, Unai Emery has done well since taking over, and the Spaniard, who is certainly a shrewd tactician, is regarded as the man to take Aston Villa to the next step.

A close game, with Aston Villa winning this one.

Prediction: West Ham United 0-1 Aston Villa

West Ham United vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Aston Villa

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Aston Villa to keep a clean sheet- Yes

