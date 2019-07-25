Premier League Transfer News: West Brom defender Allan Nyom joins La Liga side Getafe CF

Allan Nyom and Luis Suarez challenging for the ball in the La Liga last season.

West Bromwich Albion defender Allan Nyom, who was already playing in the Spanish League on loan last season, has now joined La Liga team Getafe for an undisclosed fee, signing a two-year deal with the option of one more year.

The 31-year-old right-back, who joined the Baggies from Watford in 2016, made 67 appearances for the Championship club before spending last season on loan at La Liga club Leganes. Having impressed last season for Leganes, Nyom was a priority for Getafe CF this summer transfer window due to his physical and aggressive nature of defending which are rare attributes in a modern full-back.

By finishing fifth in the last La Liga campaign, Getafe CF gained qualification into the 2019-20 Europa League group stage. Therefore, the Cameroonian defender will provide direct competition to Damián Suárez for a place in the starting lineup meaning that the right-back in who starts games in any competition is expected to be at the top of his game.

Strengthening the squad

Having already signed center-forwards Enric Gallego from SD Huesca for £5.4 million, Jack Harper from Malaga CF for £1.3 million as well as left-backs Raúl Garcia from Girona on a free transfer and Marc Cucurella Saseta from Barcelona on loan, Getafe CF look set to improve upon last season in two major departments- full-backs and forwards.

Alongside center-back pair Djene Dakonam and Bruno as well as LB Leandro Cabrera, the club has more than just a decent defence. Getafe CF will be looking to contend for a top-four place next season if they are able to compete with Valencia. The 'big three' of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid went on a spending spree this summer that will make it very difficult for Valencia or Getafe to break into the top three places.