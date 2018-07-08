West Brom's top 4 transfer targets this summer

B. Roberts FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.16K // 08 Jul 2018, 04:18 IST

It's no secret that the Baggies are in dire need of players in order to add some depth to their depleted squad following relegation from the Premier League. About a dozen of the club's key players have been linked with moves away from the Hawthorns - with most being tempted by the prospect of Premier League football.

The EFL Championship is regarded by many players as unattractive and interminable: the eight extra games in a season can be a big strain on an individual unaccustomed to the league. This makes an offer from a Premier League side all the more enticing.

Albion boss Darren Moore knows that he needs to prioritise bringing in a new centre-back or two after the exit of Gareth McAuley and Jonny Evans. Since then, Craig Dawson (who is primarily a right-back, but can also step in as a centre-back) has handed in a transfer request, and Ahmed Hegazi's relegation release clause of £10 million is bound to be activated by the handful of teams interested in the Egyptian.

Here are West Brom's top four targets for this summer's transfer window.

#1 Kyle Bartley

According to The Mirror's live transfer blog (July 5, 18:27pm), West Brom are set to compete with Birmingham and Leeds for Swansea City centre-back Kyle Bartley, who is valued at about £4 million.

The 27-year-old has hardly played for the Swans in recent years, but proved what he was capable of with a successful loan spell at Leeds during their 2016/17 Championship campaign, where he played 46 matches, scoring 6 goals and earning 5 assists.

Swansea were also relegated to the Championship last season with West Brom, but it's Bartley's lack of game time that makes a transfer away from the Swans a real possibility.