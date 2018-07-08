West Brom's top 4 transfer targets this summer
It's no secret that the Baggies are in dire need of players in order to add some depth to their depleted squad following relegation from the Premier League. About a dozen of the club's key players have been linked with moves away from the Hawthorns - with most being tempted by the prospect of Premier League football.
The EFL Championship is regarded by many players as unattractive and interminable: the eight extra games in a season can be a big strain on an individual unaccustomed to the league. This makes an offer from a Premier League side all the more enticing.
Albion boss Darren Moore knows that he needs to prioritise bringing in a new centre-back or two after the exit of Gareth McAuley and Jonny Evans. Since then, Craig Dawson (who is primarily a right-back, but can also step in as a centre-back) has handed in a transfer request, and Ahmed Hegazi's relegation release clause of £10 million is bound to be activated by the handful of teams interested in the Egyptian.
Here are West Brom's top four targets for this summer's transfer window.
#1 Kyle Bartley
According to The Mirror's live transfer blog (July 5, 18:27pm), West Brom are set to compete with Birmingham and Leeds for Swansea City centre-back Kyle Bartley, who is valued at about £4 million.
The 27-year-old has hardly played for the Swans in recent years, but proved what he was capable of with a successful loan spell at Leeds during their 2016/17 Championship campaign, where he played 46 matches, scoring 6 goals and earning 5 assists.
Swansea were also relegated to the Championship last season with West Brom, but it's Bartley's lack of game time that makes a transfer away from the Swans a real possibility.