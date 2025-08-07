West Brom vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025

West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers renew acquaintances on matchday one of the Championship on Saturday. Both sides finished in the top half of the competition last season.

Ryan Mason's West Brom finished ninth in the Championship's preceding edition, winning 15 of 46 games, narrowly missing out on a place in the promotion play-offs.

The Baggies haven't had the best of pre-seasons, though. After a 2-1 home win over Port Vale, Mason's side went winless in their next four, including three straight losses, before beating Rayo Vallecano 3-2 at home earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Valerin Ismael's Blackburn finished seventh in the Championship last season, missing out on a play-off place by two points after a late push ending with a draw on the final day.

The Rovers are coming off an impressive off-season, winning four straight games before losing 3-1 at Dutch side NEC Nijmegen at the start of the month.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction and betting tips for the West Brom-Blackburn Championship clash at the Hawthorns:

West Brom vs Blackburn Rovers head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 137 meetings across competitions, Blackburn lead West Brom 56-47, including a 2-0 away win in the Championship last season in their latest clash.

West Brom have one win in their last seven clashes with the Rovers, losing thrice, all in the Championship since a 2-1 away win in August 2021.

The Baggies have two wins and as many losses in their last five competitive home games.

The Rovers also have two wins and as many losses in their last five road outings across competitions.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): West Brom: W-D-L-L-W; Blackbun: D-W-W-L-L

West Brom vs Blackburn Rovers prediction

As mentioned above, the two sides have had decent previous campaigns but are coming off contrasting pre-seasons. While West Brom stuttered, a new-look Rovers side gave a good account of themselves.

However, Ismael's side have been left depleted with the departures of experienced personnel, which suggests they could face a struggle to stay afloat in the division.

Meanwhile, West Brom under new boss Mason will look to put their indifferent pre-season aside as they look to give a good account of themselves. The Baggies have tended to struggle in this fixture recently, But considering the Rovers' new-look squad, a win could ensue for the hosts.

Prediction: West Brom 2-0 Blackburn Rovers

West Brom vs Blackburn Rovers betting tips

Tip-1: West Brom to win

Tip-2: Blackburn to keep a clean sheet: No (They have kept just two clean sheets in seven comeptitive outings.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Five of their last six meetings have had at least two goals.)

