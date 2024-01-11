West Bromwich Albion take on Blackburn Rovers in Round 27 of the Championship on Saturday (January 13).

Carlos Corberan's West Brom are coming off a 4-1 home win over fifth-tier side Aldershot Town in the FA Cup third round on Sunday. The Baggies are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Swansea City in their last Championship game, though.

Meanwhile, Jon Dahl Tomasson's Blackburn are coming off a thumping 5-2 home win over League 1 side Cambridge United in the FA Cup last weekend. The Rovers drew 2-2 at home to Rotherham United in their previous Championship outing.

West Brom are fifth in the standings with 42 points from 26 games, while Blackburn are 10 points behind in 17th place. On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head and key numbers, prediction and betting tips for the West Brom-Blackburn Championship game:

West Brom vs Blackburn Rovers head-to-head and key numbers

In 134 meetings across competitions, West Brom trail 55-46. Their last meeting saw Blackburn win 2-1 at home in the Championship earlier this season.

The Baggies have won just once in their last games with Blackburn, losing twice.

West Brom have lost just once - to Championship leaders Leicester City - in their last five home games.

Blackburn have just one win in their last five games on the road, losing the last four.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): West Brom: W-L-W-W-L; Blackburn: W-D-L-L-L

West Brom vs Blackburn Rovers prediction

West Brom have clearly had the better campaign between the two sides, being within touching distance of the playoff places. The Rovers, meanwhile, are closer to the drop zone.

Recent form also favours the Baggies, but both sides are coming off convincing wins in their last outing, in the FA Cup at the weekend, albeit against lower-division sides.

Blackburn dominate the head-to-head record against West Brom, with the Rovers going unbeaten in their last four meetings. Their recent form is not too convincing, but expect Tomasson's side to defy the form book and eke out a hard-fought win.

Pick: West Brom 1-2 Blackburn

West Brom vs Blackburn Betting Tips

Tip-1: Blackburn to win

Tip-2: Rovers to keep a clean sheet: No

Tip-3: Game to have over four goals: No (Their last six games have produced less than four goals.)