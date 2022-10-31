West Brom vs Blackpool Prediction and Betting Tips | November 1, 2022 

West Brom will welcome Blackpool to the Hawthorns on matchday 19 of the EFL Championship on Tuesday (November 1).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 defeat against Sheffield United at home last weekend. Iliman Ndiaye and Oliver McBurnie scored first-half goals to inspire the Blades to a win.

Blackpool, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 2-1 comeback victory at Coventry City. Kasey Palmer put the hosts ahead in the first half, but second-half goals from Gary Madine and Jerry Yates helped the Tangerines claim victory.

The win propelled them to 15th spot in the standings, having garnered 22 points from 17 games. Meanwhile, West Brom's terrible campaign has them rooted to the bottom of the standings with just 14 points to show for their efforts after 17 games.

West Brom vs Blackpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 92 occasions. West Brom lead 42-32 in win.s

Their most recent meeting in April saw West Brom claim a 2-1 home victory.

Three of their four head-to-head games this century at the Hawthorns have produced a 1-1 half-time score.

West Brom are three points away from escaping the relegation zone and are in danger of being relegated to the third tier for the first time in 32 years.

Blackpool are without a win at West Brom since 1966, losing nine of 12 games.

West Brom are winless in six home games, losing four.

Five of West Brom's last six games have produced two or fewer goals.

West Brom vs Blackpool Prediction

West Brom have arguably been the most disappointing team in the league this season. Their relegation-threatening form has already seen them change managers.

Blackpool, meanwhile, have not had the best of times at the Hawthorns, having not won at the Baggies in over 50 years. However, this is a great opportunity for them to buck that trend, as West Brom are struggling for form.

Although either team could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: West Brom 1-1 Blackpool

West Brom vs Blackpool Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

