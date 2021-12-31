West Brom vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

West Brom host Cardiff City at The Hawthornes in the EFL Championship on Sunday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

West Brom are currently fourth in the league, four points off second place. Valerian Ismael's side have faltered of late, having won only two of their last five games. They will look to turn things around with a win against Cardiff.

Cardiff City, on the other hand, have been woeful this season and are currently 20th in the league. Steve Morison's side will be heading into the game off the back of a 3-0 loss against Bournemouth last time out. They hope to bounce back with a win against West Brom on Sunday.

This will be a great opportunity for West Brom to get back to winning ways by beating a poor Cardiff side.

West Brom vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

West Brom demolished Cardiff City 4-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Goals from Karlan Grant, Alex Mowatt and Matthew Phillips, along with a Curtis Nelson own goal, were enough to secure all three points on the night.

West Brom Form Guide: D-W-W-D-L

Cardiff City Form Guide: L-W-L-D-L

West Brom vs Cardiff City Team News

Bacuna will be missing for Cardiff City

West Brom

West Brom will have a host of players missing for the game on Sunday. Kenneth Zohore is a doubt for the game, while Dara O'Shea, Kean Bryan, Matthew Phillips and Robert Snodgrass are all out injured.

Injured: Dara O'Shea, Kean Bryan, Matthew Phillips, Robert Snodgrass

Doubtful: Kenneth Zohore

Suspended: None

Cardiff City

Leandro Bacuna will be unavailable for the game due to suspension. Apart from that, Steve Morison will have a full-strength squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Leandro Bacuna

West Brom vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

West Brom Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Sam Johnstone; Matthew Clarke, Kyle Bartley, Cedric Kipre; Conor Townsend, Alex Mowatt, Jake Livermore, Darnell Furlong; Karlan Grant, Callum Robinson; Jordan Hugill

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Alex Smithies; Curtis Nelson, Aden Flint, Mark McGuinness; Ryan Giles, Joe Ralls, Marlon Pack, Perry Ng; James Collins, Rubin Colwill; Kieffer Moore

West Brom vs Cardiff City Prediction

Neither side have been in good form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday. However, West Brom should have enough firepower to come away with all three points.

We predict a tight game, with West Brom coming away with a win.

Prediction: West Brom 2-1 Cardiff City

Edited by Peter P