West Brom vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

West Bromwich Albion will welcome Coventry City to the Hawthorns for an EFL Championship matchday 44 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game off a 4-0 hammering away at Nottingham Forest on Easter Monday. Four players got on the scoresheet to help the Tricky Trees consolidate their playoff spot.

Coventry City, meanwhile, fell to a harrowing 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on home turf in their last outing. Dominic Solanke scored a brace to help the Cherries take one step closer to automatic promotion.

Just two points separate Saturday's opponents in the points table. Coventry have 62 points, while the Baggies are directly beneath them in 12th spot.

West Brom vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

This will be the 70th meeting between the two teams. West Brom have been vastly superior against their city rivals. The Baggies have 36 wins to their name, while 16 games ended in a share of the spoils, with Coventry boasting 17 victories.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2021, where West Brom claimed a 2-1 victory away from home.

West Brom form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L.

Coventry City form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-D.

West Brom vs Coventry City Team News

West Brom

Sam Johnstone, Daryl Dike and Kean Bryan have been sidelined with injuries, while Darnell Furlong is suspended.

Injuries: Sam Johnstone, Daryl Dike, Kean Bryan.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Darnell Furlon.

Unavailable: None.

Coventry City

Jordan Shipley, Fankaty Dabo, Josh Eccles, Jake Clarke-Salter and Matt Godden have been sidelined by injuries.

Injuries: Fankaty Dabo, Josh Eccles, Jake Clarke-Salter, Matt Godden.

Doubtful: Jordan Shipley.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

West Brom vs Coventry City Predicted XIs

West Bromwich Albion (3-5-2): David Button; Mathew Clarke, Dara O'Shea, Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi; Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Jake Livermore, Jayson Molumby, Conor Townsend; Karlan Grant, Andy Carroll.

Coventry City (3-5-1-1): Simon Moore; Jake Bidwell, Michael Rose, Dominic Hyam; Todd Kane, Jamie Allen, Ben Sheaf, Gustavo Hamer, Ian Maasten; Callum O'Hare; Viktor Gyokeres.

West Brom vs Coventry City Prediction

The two teams still have an outside shot at making the playoffs but require an unlikely sequence of results.

This game being a city derby means both sets of players will give their all. There is little to separate the teams on paper, and they are also in similar form. So the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Coventry City.

Edited by Bhargav