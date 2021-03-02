West Brom vs Everton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21 

West Brom will welcome Everton to the Hawthorns on Thursday with three points at stake in the Premier League.

Both sides come into this clash on the back of narrow victories. The hosts were 1-0 victors against Brighton and Hove Albion. A first-half strike by Kyle Bartley was enough to give them all three points.

It was a similar case for Everton, with Richarlison's ninth-minute strike all that separated the Merseyside outfit from Southampton on Monday.

That victory saw Carlo Ancelotti's side climb up to seventh on the table, level on points with city rivals Liverpool. West Brom remained in 19th place, nine points from safety.

West Brom vs Everton Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 168 occasions in the past and Everton have a much better head-to-head record.

The Toffees were victorious on 70 previous occasions, while 39 matches in the past ended in stalemates. West Brom have 59 wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came on 29 September 2020, when a Dominic Calvert-Lewin hat-trick inspired Everton to a 5-2 win.

West Brom's victory over Brighton ended a run of seven league games without a win for the Baggies.

Everton responded to consecutive defeats against Fulham and Manchester City by recording wins in games against Liverpool and Southampton.

West Brom form guide: W-D-D-L-L

Everton form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

West Brom vs Everton Team News

West Brom

The hosts have just one player sidelined with fitness issues. Forward Robert Snodgrass has been ruled out with a calf injury. Full-back Kieran Gibbs is back in training from a neck injury and might be in line for a return.

Furthermore, Nigeria international Semi Ajayi has been suspended following his straight red card in the goalless draw away to Burnley.

Injury: Robert Snodgrass

Doubtful: Kieran Gibbs

Suspension: Semi Ajayi

Everton

The hosts have some injury concerns ahead of their visit to the West Midlands.

Yerry Mina (calf) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Achilles tendon) are both ruled out. James Rodriguez (calf), Robin Olsen (knock), Tom Davies (knock) and Seamus Coleman (knock) are all being assessed and could feature on Thursday.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Injuries: Yerry Mina, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Doubtful: James Rodriguez, Tom Davies, Seamus Coleman, Robin Olsen

Suspension: None

West Brom vs Everton Predicted XI

West Brom Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Sam Johnstone (GK); Conor Townsend, Kyle Bartley, Dara O'Shea, Darnell Furlong; Okay Yokuslu; Matt Philips, Ainsley-Maintland Niles, Conor Gallagher, Matheus Pereira; Mbaye Diagne

Everton Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Jordan Pickford (GK); Lucas Digne, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate; Andre Gomes, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure; Gylfi Sigurdsson; Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

West Brom vs Everton Prediction

Everton are very much a Jekyll and Hyde team and it is impossible to know which side will turn up on any given day. Carlo Ancelotti's men have a tendency to gift chances to opponents but West Brom's blunt attack suggests the hosts might not take them.

Neither side has been free-scoring in recent weeks and that trend might continue in another low-scoring affair.

However, Everton have the superior players and we are predicting a narrow victory for the visitors.

Prediction: West Brom 0-1 Everton