West Brom vs Huddersfield Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th March 2023

West Brom host Huddersfield at the Hawthorns in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to build on their latest win.

The Baggies beat Wigan Athletic 1-0 in their last game, as Daryl Dike's 27th-minute strike earned them all three points.

With a total of 51 points in 35 games, Carlos Corberán's side are in ninth position in the league table, a good 14 above their next opponents, who are battling relegation.

Now in their fourth consecutive season in the second tier, Huddersfield are staring at the possibility of going down to the third division for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

The Terriers have won only eight times in their top-flight campaign so far, the last being a 2-1 win over Birmingham City last month.

Since then, the West Yorkshire side have lost twice and drawn once in their next three games, failing to score in all three games.

The side have gone through five managerial changes since the start of the campaign, excluding Corberan's move to West Brom, with Neil Warnock taking charge of the club permanently since 16 February this year.

West Brom vs Huddersfield Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 76 previous clashes between the sides and the spoils are closely shared with 31 wins for Huddersfield and 26 for West Brom.

West Brom last beat Huddersfield in September 2019, a 4-2 home win in the Championship. Since then, the sides have clashed four times, with Huddersfield winning twice.

The last two encounters between West Brom and Huddersfield ended in 2-2 draws.

Huddersfield have only lost two of their last 10 league visits to West Brom, losing 3-1 in November 1988 and 3-2 in September 2019.

Huddersfield have picked up just 10 points away from home in the Championship this season, the fewest of any side.

Huddersfield have lost their last three away games in the leagues without scoring, last losing more consecutively without scoring between October and December 2017 (5).

West Brom vs Huddersfield Prediction

Huddersfield have seen an atrocious campaign and haven't shown any signs of improvement under Warnock either. West Brom boast a strong attacking vanguard that can pile more misery on them.

Prediction: West Brom 2-0 Huddersfield

West Brom vs Huddersfield Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: West Brom

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

