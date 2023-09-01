West Brom vs Huddersfield Town Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2nd 2023 

West Brom and Huddersfield Town will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday five fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-2 home win over Middlesbrough at the Hawthorns last weekend. Four different men got on the scoresheet for them, with Jeremy Sarmiento stepping off the bench to complete the scoring in injury time.

Huddersfield Town, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 4-0 defeat on home turf against Norwich City. Adam Idah scored and provided an assist in the second half to complete the rout.

The defeat left the Terriers second from bottom in the standings, having garnered just one point from four games. West Brom sit in seventh spot with seven points to show for their efforts in four games.

West Brom vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 78th meeting between the two sides. Huddersfield Town have 31 wins to their name, West Brom were victorious on 27 occasions, while 19 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2023 when West Brom claimed a 1-0 home win.

West Brom's five competitive games this season have witnessed goals at both ends, with four matches producing at least three goals.

Huddersfield Town have the second-worst defense (nine goals conceded) and the worst attack (two goals scored) in the league so far.

Just one of the last nine head-to-head games has seen the away side on the day claim victory.

Huddersfield Town are winless in five competitive games this season (four losses).

West Brom vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

West Brom have bounced back from their opening day defeat and are unbeaten since then. They enter this game as slight favorites and will fancy their chances against one of the worst-performing sides this season.

Huddersfield Town look set for another season of struggles and could battle relegation unless they improve their output.

The West Yorkshire outfit have struggled in front of goal but West Brom are yet to keep a clean sheet this season. We are backing the Baggies to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: West Brom 2-1 Huddersfield

West Brom vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - West Brom to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (West Brom's five competitive games this season have witnessed goals at both ends)

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals