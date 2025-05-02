West Brom vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

West Bromwich Albion take on Luton Town in the final round of games in the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the points table.

Marti Cifuentes' West Brom are fresh off a goalless draw at Cardiff City last weekend. Despite dominating possession (52%), the Baggies couldn't break the deadlock at the Cardiff City Stadium, with both sides having five shots on target.

Following their third straight winless outing - losing two - Cifuentes' side are out of play-off contention, in 10th place with 61 points from 45 games, winning 14.

Meanwhile, Matt Bloomfield's Luton are coming off a slender 1-0 home win over Coventry City in their last game, with both sides ending the match with a man short.

Following Ja Dasilva's 13th-minute dismissal for Coventry, Luton squandered their numerical disadvantage 55 minutes later without scoring, with Liam Walsh going off for an early shower. Nevertheless, Shandon Baptiste bagged a 90th-minute winner to hand a potentially season-saving three points for Luton.

The equation for Bloomfield's side is simple: win and stay up without bothering about results elsewhere. Riding a three-game win streak, the Hatters have climbed out of the drop zone, to 21st place, with 49 points from 45 games, winning 13.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the West Brom-Luton Championship clash at The Hawthorns:

West Brom vs Luton Town head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 51 meetings across competitions, West Brom lead Luton 28-12, with their reverse fixture in November ending in a 1-1 stalemate.

West Brom have won five of their last eight meetings in the fixture - all in the Championship - losing once.

The Baggies have won three of their last six home games - all in the Championship - losing twice.

Luton are unbeaten in four road outings - all in the Championship - winning thrice.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): West Brom: D-L-L-W-L; Luton: W-W-W-L-D

West Brom vs Luton Town prediction

The two teams have had contrasting campaigns. While West Brom are assured of a mid-table finish, Luton are battling to avoid the drop. As mentioned above, they need to win to stay up. They will also do so if Hull City lose. Things will get complicated if they drop points at the Hawthorns, though.

In terms of head-to-head, the Baggies have a significant advantage but are in poor form coming into the final matchday, winning once in nine games, losing five. Meanwhile, Luton might have timed their late-season resurgence to perfection.

The Hatters, though, are winless in four league visits to West Brom, losing thrice. Nevertheless, expect them to buck the trend, with their season potentially on the line, while West Brom have nothing to play for.

Prediction: West Brom 1-2 Luton Town

West Brom vs Luton Town betting tips

Tip-1: Luton to win

Tip-2: Luton to keep a clean sheet: No (They have kept two clean sheets in six games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Six of their last seven meetings have had at least two goals.)

