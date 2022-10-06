West Brom vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2022

West Brom host Luton Town at The Hawthorns in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to end their seven-game winless run.

The Baggies haven't won a league game since their 5-2 drubbing of Hull City in August, which is also their only victory in the competition so far this season.

Steve Bruce's side are down in 22nd place with 10 points from 12 games and have emerged as early relegation contenders.

The West Midlands outfit have lost only four times - as much as third-placed Reading - but it's the seven draws which have kept them in the lower reaches of the division.

Since last month, however, things have gotten worse for them, as West Brom have lost three of their last four games, including two in their last two.

Luton Town are up in ninth with 17 points from 12 games and remain unbeaten in their last four outings.

The Hatters are fresh off a pulsating and topsy-turvy 3-3 draw with Huddersfield on Wednesday, as Ben Janckson's 70th-minute equalizer snatched a point for the Terriers.

West Brom vs Luton Town Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 48 clashes between the sides in the past, with West Brom winning 27 times over Luton and losing on 12 occasions.

Last season, the team playing at home won on both occasions - West Brom beat Luton 3-2 at The Hawthorns before Luton avenged the loss with a 2-0 win in Bedfordshire.

Luton's 2-0 win ended their run of four consecutive defeats in the fixture.

The Hatters are now looking to record consecutive wins over West Brom for the first time since April 1986.

Since a 2-0 defeat in April 1996, West Brom have won their next three home league games over Luton.

West Brom have lost their last two home games, and haven't been defeated in three consecutive games outside the top-flight since December 1995.

Steve Bruce, the West Brom manager, has failed to win in any of his three league meetings with Luton, drawing once and losing thrice.

West Brom vs Luton Town Prediction

West Brom are stuck in a rut at the moment and their seven-game winless run in the league doesn't hold them in good stead.

Although Luton haven't covered themselves in glory, they are in better shape right now and should be able to come away with a victory.

Prediction: West Brom 1-2 Luton Town

West Brom vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Luton Town

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

