West Brom vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th August 2023

West Brom lock horns with Middlesbrough at The Hawthorns on Saturday for a clash in the EFL Championship.

With just one win and four points from three games, West Brom are currently in 13th position in the league standings.

The Baggies began their campaign with back-to-back losses, first to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship and then against Stoke City in the Carabao Cup.

West Brom then picked up their first win of the campaign with a narrow 3-2 defeat of Swansea City but were pegged back by Leeds United in their next game.

On the other hand, Middlesbrough are winless in the league right now, having lost twice and drawn once from their opening three games.

Boro went down 1-0 to Millwall followed by a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Coventry City. On matchday three, the North Yorkshire outfit picked up their first point of the season by holding Huddersfield to a 1-1 draw.

Middlesbrough's only win of the campaign so far has come against Huddersfield in the Carabao Cup, winning 3-2 on the road to reach the second round of the competition.

West Brom vs Middlesbrough Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 101st clash between the sides. In the previous 100, Middlesbrough won 35 times and lost to West Brom on 42 occasions.

West Brom beat Middlesbrough 2-0 in their last encounter, their first win in the fixture in five games.

West Brom haven't beaten Middlesbrough in consecutive matches since a run of four wins between September 2008 and April 2010.

Middlesbrough are winless in their last two games versus West Brom, and last went on a longer run from September 2008 to January 2017 (6).

Four of West Brom's five goals this season have come from set-pieces, the joint-most in the Championship.

Middlesbrough are winless in their last six league games, last going on a longer run across January/March 2020 (10).

West Brom vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Neither side have had a great start to the season, especially Middlesbrough, who are one of the seven teams still winless in the Championship at the moment. West Brom will look to capitalize on this but the match could end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: West Brom 1-1 Middlesbrough

West Brom vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes