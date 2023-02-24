West Brom vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023 

West Brom host Middlesbrough at the Hawthorns in the EFL Championship on Saturday (February 25), looking to end their three-game winless run.

Since beating Coventry City 1-0 at the start of the month, the Baggies lost twice in their next three, with a low-scoring draw interspersed in between. This slump in form saw them drop down to tenth in the standings with 45 points from 32 games.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, are in third place, having turned their fortunes around spectacularly under Michael Carrick.

West Bromwich Albion @WBA 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐨 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝟕𝟏. 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐨 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝟕𝟏. 🔜 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐨 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝟕𝟏.

When the Manchester United legend took charge on October 24, the Boro were down in 21st position and battling relegation. Fast forward four months, and the club find themsevels in promotion reckoning.

In 17 games under Carrick, Middlesbrough have won 13 times, including their last five, with the North Yorkshire outfit breathing fire at the moment.

West Brom vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Brom and Middlesbrough have clashed 100 times, with the Boro winning on 42 occasions and losing 34 times.

The hosts last beat Middlesbrough in October 2019 (1-0 in the Championship). That's also their only victory in the fixture in their last nine meetings.

Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their last four league visits to West Brom since a 2-0 defeat in April 2010.

The hosts have lost three of their last five Championship games after winning nine of their previous ten.

West Brom have conceded six goals in their last three games - as many as they had in their previous 12.

Middlesbrough have picked up 12 wins from their last 14 Championship games, scoring 32 goals.

Chuba Akpom have scored 19 goals in the Championship this season. He could become the first Middlesbrough player to hit the 20-goal mark in a league campaign since Bernie Slaven (21) in 1989-90.

West Brom vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Middlesbrough have had a good record against West Brom recently while their current form has also been solid, winning their last five league games and nine of their last ten. Barring a shocker, the Boro should win this one.

Prediction: West Brom 1-2 Middlesbrough

West Brom vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

