West Bromwich Albion vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Erratic West Bromwich Albion host Middlesbrough at the Hawthorns on Saturday in the EFL Championship, looking to win consecutively for the first time in over a month.

Since beating QPR and Cardiff in back-to-back games at the end of September, the Baggies have alternated between a win and a defeat since. They have won and lost thrice each in the subsequent six games.

Yet they remain in third place with 31 points from 16 games. The Baggies are aiming to make an immediate return to the Premier League, from which they were relegated in the summer.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, are down in 14th place after flattering to deceive in the campaign so far, and have lost each of their last two games too.

West Bromwich Albion vs Middlesbrough Head-To-Head

There have been 97 clashes between the sides before, with Middlesbrough having a slightly better record in the fixture.

The Boro have beaten West Brom 41 times whilst losing in only 34 games, although three of those defeats have come in the last four games alone.

This will also be their first meeting since December 2019.

West Bromwich Albion Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W

Middlesbrough Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

West Bromwich Albion vs Middlesbrough Team News

West Brom

Rico Richards and Dara O'Shea are two long-term absentees for the Baggies with ligament damage and ankle fracture respectively. Alex Mowatt will also miss out due to a foot injury.

But on the bright side, Darnell Furlong returns from a suspension.

Injured: Rico Richards, Dara O'Shea, Alex Mowatt

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Middlesbrough

Martin Payero and Uche Ikpeazu both missed their last clash through injuries they sustained in the game with Birmingham last Saturday. Grant Hall, Dael Fry, Marc Bola and Marcus Browne also miss out due to injuries.

Further assessments will be made to determine their availability for the weekend.

Despite a loss on Wednesday, head coach Neil Warnock is expected to field the same XI.

Injured: Martin Payero, Uche Ikpeazu, Grant Hall, Dael Fry, Marc Bola, Marcus Browne

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

West Bromwich Albion vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

West Brom (3-4-2-1): Sam Johnstone; Cédric Kipré, Matt Clarke, Kyle Bartley; Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Jake Livermore, Robert Snodgrass, Conor Townsend; Matt Phillips, Karlan Grant; Callum Robinson.

Middlesbrough (3-5-2): Luke Daniels; Anfernee Dijksteel, Sol Bamba, Paddy McNair; Isaiah Jones, Marcus Tavernier, Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks, Onel Hernández; Josh Coburn, Andraž Šporar.

West Bromwich Albion vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Middlesbrough haven't won three consecutive wins against West Brom since 1951, while their form of late has been disappointing too, losing consecutively to Luton and Birmingham.

West Brom, with immediate promotion in mind, will go all out at the Boro once again but given the quality on both sides, we're putting our money on a draw.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: West Brom 2-2 Middlesbrough

Edited by Shardul Sant