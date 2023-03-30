West Brom vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st April 2023 

West Brom host Millwall at the Hawthorns in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to continue their unbeaten run.

The Baggies went into the international break on the back of two wins and a draw following their 2-0 loss to Hull City at the start of March.

With 55 points from 37 games, the West Midlands outfit are in ninth position in the league table.

Head coach Carlos Corberan turned the side's fortunes around after taking over in October, when West Brom were languishing second from bottom in the table with just two wins from their opening 16 games.

His tenure even started off on a losing note as Sheffield United dealt his side a 2-0 defeat in his first match in charge, but things have changed for the better since then, with West Brom winning 13 of their next 19 games.

Millwall have accrued five more points than them and sit three places above them in the Championship table. After winning consecutively against Reading and Swansea City, the Lions were beaten 1-0 by Huddersfield in their last game before the international break.

Danny Ward scored the only goal of the game as Gary Rowett's side succumbed to only their 12th loss of the season.

West Brom vs Millwall Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 46 previous clashes between these two rivals, with Millwall winning 20 times against West Brom and losing on 15 occasions.

Millwall have won their last two clashes with West Brom.

Having beaten West Brom 2-1 in their first league match of the season, Millwall are looking to complete the first league double over them since the 2000-01 season.

West Brom last beat Millwall 2-0 in February 2020 in a Championship fixture.

West Brom are unbeaten in their last four home league games against Millwall since losing 2-0 in October 2001.

West Brom vs Millwall Prediction

West Brom are flying high right now after going three games unbeaten in the EFL Championship, but Millwall have the psychological advantage of having beaten them in their last two clashes and going unbeaten in the last three.

This could be spicy, with the sides playing out an entertaining draw.

Prediction: West Brom 2-2 Millwall

West Brom vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

