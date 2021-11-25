West Brom vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

West Brom host Nottingham Forest at The Hawthornes in the EFL Championship on Friday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Despite their strong start to the season, West Brom have struggled of late. Valerian Ismael's side are currently third in the league, but have only managed to win one of their last five matches. They will look to turn things around with a win against Nottingham Forest on Friday.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, are currently 13th in the league. Steve Cooper's side are unbeaten in their last five games, however, they have only managed to win one of those fixtures. They will hope to extend their unbeaten streak with a win against West Brom on Friday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

West Brom vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won one of their last five meetings against each other.

Nottingham Forest came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in August 2020. Lyle Taylor scored the only goal on the night.

West Brom Form Guide: L-W-D-L-D

Nottingham Forest Form Guide: D-D-W-D-D

West Brom vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Colback will be a huge miss for Nottingham Forest

West Brom

West Brom have no new injury worries following their 0-0 draw against Blackpool last time out. Dara O'Shea, Kean Bryan and Rayhaan Tulloch are all still out injured.

Injured: Dara O'Shea, Kean Bryan, Rayhaan Tulloch

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest

Jack Colback will miss the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Max Lowe, Loic Mbe Soh and Jordi Osei-Tutu are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Max Lowe, Loic Mbe Soh, Jordi Osei-Tutu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jack Colback

West Brom vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

West Brom Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Sam Johnstone; Matthew Clarke, Kyle Bartley, Cedric Kipre; Conor Townsend, Alex Mowatt, Jayson Molumby, Darnell Furlong; Karlan Grant, Grady Diangana; Callum Robinson

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba; Gaetan Bong, Scott McKenna, Joe Worrall, Djed Spence; James Garner, Braian Ojeda; Brennan Johnson, Philip Zinckernagel, Joe Lolley; Lyle Taylor

West Brom vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their current form. Despite West Brom being the better side on paper, they have struggled to win games recently.

We predict a well-contested draw, with both sides getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: West Brom 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Edited by Peter P